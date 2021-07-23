This may not be the quickest or easiest recipe to make, but these sticky buns are so worth it. Perhaps it has to do with the labor of love involved in making them and the long wait while the dough goes through two rises, coupled with the smell of cinnamon and brown sugar that permeates the house as the buns bake. The first bite right out of the oven is pure heaven.
This recipe was adapted from a recipe for Forest Park High School famous sticky buns that was posted on the Pimlico Junior High School Facebook page. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the dough:
- 1/4 Cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees)
- 1 1/4-ounce package active dry
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 1 Cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons solid shortening
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- 4 to 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
For the filling:
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Tablespoons cinnamon
- 1/4 Cup unsalted butter, melted
For the topping:
- 2/3 Cups brown sugar
- 1/3 Cup unsalted butter
- 1 Cup chopped pecans (optional)
Directions
For the dough:
Step 1: In an electric stand mixer, combine 1/4 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees), 1 1/4-ounce package active dry yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar. Stir to dissolve and let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: In a saucepan, scald 1 cup milk then add 1/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons shortening and 1 teaspoon salt; stir to blend and melt the shortening.
Step 3: Allow to cool to room temperature, then add to the yeast mixture along with 1 beaten egg and 1 1/2 cups flour. Mix on low speed until blended.
Step 4: Switch to a dough hook and then, again on low speed, slowly incorporate the remaining flour. Increase speed to medium, kneading dough until smooth and slightly sticky (add a little more flour if too wet), about 3 to 5 minutes. If you do not have a dough hook for your mixer, add remaining flour on low speed then increase speed to medium and mix until all flour is incorporated. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead by hand for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Shape the dough into a ball and place it in a large, greased bowl. Cover the bowl with a towel or plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until it doubles in volume, about 1 hour (or 2 hours if not in an entirely warm place).
Step 6: After the dough has risen, punch it down. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and let sit for 20 minutes.
For the filling:
Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons cinnamon and set aside.
Step 2: Roll dough out into a 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Brush with 1/4 cup melted unsalted butter and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
Step 3: Starting with the long side, roll dough into a cylinder. Place seam-side down on a flat surface and cut crosswise into 16 slices.
For the topping:
Step 1: In a 1-quart saucepan over low heat, combine 2/3 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup unsalted butter; stir until sugar and butter are melted.
Step 2: Pour mixture into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan and sprinkle 1 cup chopped pecans on top (optional).
Step 3: Place dough slices, flat-side down, on top of prepared topping. Crowd them so they touch. Let rise for 1 hour.
Step 4: Preheat oven to 300 F. Bake buns until golden, about 30 to 35 minutes.
Step 5: Remove pan from oven and immediately invert onto a serving tray or baking dish. Let buns cool slightly and serve warm, if possible.