Step 1: In an electric stand mixer, combine 1/4 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees), 1 1/4-ounce package active dry yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar. Stir to dissolve and let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: In a saucepan, scald 1 cup milk then add 1/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons shortening and 1 teaspoon salt; stir to blend and melt the shortening.

Step 3: Allow to cool to room temperature, then add to the yeast mixture along with 1 beaten egg and 1 1/2 cups flour. Mix on low speed until blended.

Step 4: Switch to a dough hook and then, again on low speed, slowly incorporate the remaining flour. Increase speed to medium, kneading dough until smooth and slightly sticky (add a little more flour if too wet), about 3 to 5 minutes. If you do not have a dough hook for your mixer, add remaining flour on low speed then increase speed to medium and mix until all flour is incorporated. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead by hand for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Shape the dough into a ball and place it in a large, greased bowl. Cover the bowl with a towel or plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until it doubles in volume, about 1 hour (or 2 hours if not in an entirely warm place).

Step 6: After the dough has risen, punch it down. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and let sit for 20 minutes.