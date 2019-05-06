Public Kitchen, a New York restaurant by esteemed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, features this potsticker dish on the spring menu. Loaded with morel mushrooms and spring peas, it’s a unique way to use these vegetables during their peak season.
This recipe is courtesy of chef Thomas McKenna at Public Kitchen.
Ingredients
For the filling:
- 2 Cups spring onions, sliced
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 2 Cups baby peas
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 jalapeño, chopped
- 10 fresh mint leaves, chopped
For the potstickers:
- Pea and onion filling
- 1 pack wonton wrappers
For the golden shallot-garlic oil:
- 1/4 Cup shallot, thinly sliced
- 5-6 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced
- 3/4 Cups extra-virgin olive oil
For the soy-lime ginger sauce:
- 1/2 Cup soy sauce
- 1/2 Cup sweet soy sauce (kecap manis)
- 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons ginger, thinly sliced against the grain
To serve:
- 6 morel mushrooms, sauteed in olive oil until browned
- 4-6 potstickers
- 2 Tablespoons golden shallot-garlic oil
- 2 Tablespoons soy-lime and ginger sauce
- 1 Teaspoon chives, minced
- Pea shoots (optional)
Directions
For the filling:
Combine onions, oil, salt and pepper in a pot and cook over low heat until onions are very soft with no color.
Combine onion mixture with the peas, sugar and jalapeño in a food processor and process until it becomes a fine mash.
Fold in mint leaves.
For the potstickers:
Fill each wrapper with 1 1/2 tablespoon filling.
Wet the edges with water using your finger.
Fold and seal the potsticker, pushing out any extra air. Create pleated folds by wetting and uniting the top two corners in the middle of the potsticker (see video).
For the golden shallot-garlic oil:
Combine shallots, garlic and oil in a pot and cook over medium heat until golden.
When the ingredients are at the desired color, immediately place the pot in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.
For the soy-lime ginger sauce:
Combine soy sauces, lime juice and ginger in a blender and blend until very smooth. Do not strain.
To serve:
Roast potstickers in a non-stick pan with grapeseed oil on medium heat.
When one side is crispy, remove excess oil, add 1/4 cup water and cover.
When water has evaporated, check to see if the potstickers are cooked and the edges of the wontons are soft. If still firm, add more water as needed until cooked.
Plate in a flat bowl, seared-side up, and garnish with the rest of the ingredients in the order they are listed.