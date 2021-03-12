Step 1: Get one half of your grill rocket hot. Place the white part of 4 bunches of spring onions over the fire. Grill until charred black all around the onion. Place the burnt onions into a paper shopping bag or wrap them in newspaper to steam out and cool down.

Step 2: Char 2 red peppers black over the grill and then place into a plastic bag or a covered heat-proof bowl to steam and cool.

Step 3: Slightly char 2 tomatoes and 1/2 large onion and move them to a grill-proof pan that is off of the fire. Bake in the covered grill for 45 minutes.

Step 4: When cool enough to touch, chop the onion and tomato into large chunks. Peel and seed the roasted red peppers.

Step 5: In a blender, combine the chopped onion and tomatoes with the roasted red peppers, 4 garlic cloves, 1/4 cup toasted almonds, 1/4 cup toasted hazelnuts, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 slice country bread, 1 ounce sherry vinegar, 1 tablespoon sweet paprika, 2 teaspoons ancho chili powder, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 cup water. Blend until saucy. You can make it chunky or smooth, it's your choice.

Step 6: Serve sauce immediately with the spring onions. To eat, just pinch the side of the onion, peel it and then dip it into the romesco sauce.