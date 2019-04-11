Spinach and Sausage Lasagna

In a large pot or Dutch oven, saute the garlic in the olive oil over medium heat. Saute until it starts to brown.

Add the sausage (out of the casing) to the pot. Brown the sausage and break it up with your spoon.

Add the wine to the pot, then scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Let it simmer for 2 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, water, basil, salt and pepper. Stir until everything is combined. Cover and let simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the sauce is simmering, fill another large pot with water. Salt the water and bring to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles in the salted water until al dente, about 6-8 minutes. Drain the noodles and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Mix together the ricotta, 1 cup of the mozzarella, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan, garlic powder, and the eggs in a large bowl. Salt and pepper to taste.

In the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking pan, ladle 1/2 cup of the sauce and spread it out. Arrange a layer of lasagna noodles covering the sauce. Spread 1/3 of the ricotta mixture over the noodles, then layer a cup of the spinach.

Repeat these layers until you run out of ingredients.

The top layer should be a layer of noodles covered with sauce and topped with 1/2 cup of mozzarella and 1/2 cup of Parmesan.

Cover the lasagna with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Then uncover and bake for another 15-20 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly. Let it rest for 10 minutes before serving.