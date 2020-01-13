With locations all over the world, Zuma creates some of the best Japanese cuisine on the planet. This is their spicy tuna roll recipe, which you'll find is simple enough to make at home, even for a novice sushi-maker. Be sure to buy the highest quality sushi-grade tuna at your local fish market. If your grocery store doesn't carry some of the Japanese ingredients, don't fret! The sushi will still be delicious if it's missing some of the elements. Feel free to play around with other common sushi ingredients like scallions, sriracha, chili oil, etc.
For an even easier version, you could skip the rolling and simply combine all of the ingredients without the nori to create a spicy tuna bowl.
Notes
This recipe makes one roll. Double or triple the ingredients to make more.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup sushi rice
- 1 sheet of sushi nori (seaweed)
- 2 Ounces sushi-grade tuna
- 1/2 Teaspoon serrano pepper, minced
- 4-5 sprigs of daikon cress
- 1 Teaspoon tenkasu (or tempura flakes)
- 1 Teaspoon tobiko
- 1/2 Teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 chive sprig
- 1 Tablespoon spicy miso
- 1 Tablespoon spicy mayo
- wasabi to garnish (optional)
- soy sauce to dip (optional)
Directions
First, watch the video above for guidance.
Cut the nori sheet in half and lay it down on a clean surface. Spread on rice and pat down to completely cover the nori. Sprinkle sesame seeds onto the rice.
Flip the rice and nori sheet over so the nori is facing up and spread a thin line of spicy miso down the middle.
Lay down the tuna on top of the spicy miso, followed by the rest of the ingredients except the spicy mayo. The daikon cress sprigs should be placed on the ends with their leaves poking out.
Gently roll the sushi away from you, using your thumb to fold over the rice and your other fingers holding the ingredients in tightly. The rice should roll over the ingredients with nothing sticking out.
Place a bamboo mat over the sushi (if you don't have one you can place a large square piece of plastic wrap over the sushi and weigh it down with a kitchen towel). Press down gently to form the shape of the roll.
Take the bamboo mat or towel off and, using a very sharp knife, cut the sushi into 8 pieces. Add a small dollop of spicy mayo on top of each piece and serve immediately with a side of wasabi and soy sauce (if desired).