First, watch the video above for guidance.

Cut the nori sheet in half and lay it down on a clean surface. Spread on rice and pat down to completely cover the nori. Sprinkle sesame seeds onto the rice.

Flip the rice and nori sheet over so the nori is facing up and spread a thin line of spicy miso down the middle.

Lay down the tuna on top of the spicy miso, followed by the rest of the ingredients except the spicy mayo. The daikon cress sprigs should be placed on the ends with their leaves poking out.

Gently roll the sushi away from you, using your thumb to fold over the rice and your other fingers holding the ingredients in tightly. The rice should roll over the ingredients with nothing sticking out.

Place a bamboo mat over the sushi (if you don't have one you can place a large square piece of plastic wrap over the sushi and weigh it down with a kitchen towel). Press down gently to form the shape of the roll.

Take the bamboo mat or towel off and, using a very sharp knife, cut the sushi into 8 pieces. Add a small dollop of spicy mayo on top of each piece and serve immediately with a side of wasabi and soy sauce (if desired).