Spicy Apple Twists

These miniature pastries are a lighter version of old-fashioned apple dumplings.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1958.
Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut each apple into 8 wedges. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In medium bowl, blend flour and salt. With pastry blender or fork, cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle flour mixture with water 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing lightly with fork until dough is just moist enough to hold together. Shape dough into ball.
On floured surface, roll dough lightly from center to edge into 12-inch square. Spread with 1 tablespoon softened margarine. Fold 2 sides to center. Roll to 16x10-inch rectangle. Cut crosswise into 16 (10-inch) strips. Wrap 1 strip around each apple wedge. Place 1/2 inch apart in ungreased 13x9-inch pan.
Brush each wrapped apple wedge with melted margarine.
In small bowl, blend sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over wrapped apples.
Bake at 425 degrees F for 20 minutes. Pour water into pan. Bake an additional 12 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Spoon sauce in pan over twists. Serve warm or cool, plain or with whipped cream.