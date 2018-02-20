  1. Home
Spicy Apple Twists
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1958
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:54 pm
By
Spicy Apple Twists

Pillsbury

Spicy Apple Twists

These miniature pastries are a lighter version of old-fashioned apple dumplings.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1958.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
45 m
16
Servings
166
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Twists

  • 2 large baking apples, peeled, cored
  • 1 1/2 Cup Pillsbury BEST All Purpose, Unbleached or Self Rising Flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup shortening
  • 4 to 6 tablespoons cold water
  • 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter, softened

Topping

  • 1/4 Cup margarine or butter, melted
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 Cup water

Directions

Twists

Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut each apple into 8 wedges. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In medium bowl, blend flour and salt. With pastry blender or fork, cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle flour mixture with water 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing lightly with fork until dough is just moist enough to hold together. Shape dough into ball.

On floured surface, roll dough lightly from center to edge into 12-inch square. Spread with 1 tablespoon softened margarine. Fold 2 sides to center. Roll to 16x10-inch rectangle. Cut crosswise into 16 (10-inch) strips. Wrap 1 strip around each apple wedge. Place 1/2 inch apart in ungreased 13x9-inch pan.

Brush each wrapped apple wedge with melted margarine.

Topping

In small bowl, blend sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over wrapped apples.

Bake at 425 degrees F for 20 minutes. Pour water into pan. Bake an additional 12 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Spoon sauce in pan over twists. Serve warm or cool, plain or with whipped cream.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
16%
Sugar
9g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
11%
Protein
1g
2%
Carbs
18g
6%
Vitamin A
0.7µg
0.1%
Vitamin C
1mg
2%
Vitamin E
0.7mg
3.4%
Vitamin K
7µg
9%
Calcium
43mg
4%
Fiber
0.9g
3.8%
Folate (food)
5µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
37µg
9%
Folic acid
19µg
N/A
Iron
0.6mg
3.3%
Magnesium
4mg
1%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.7mg
3.5%
Phosphorus
73mg
10%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
40mg
1%
Sodium
170mg
7%
Sugars, added
6g
N/A
Trans
1g
N/A
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
