Spicy Apple Twists

Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut each apple into 8 wedges. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In medium bowl, blend flour and salt. With pastry blender or fork, cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle flour mixture with water 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing lightly with fork until dough is just moist enough to hold together. Shape dough into ball.

On floured surface, roll dough lightly from center to edge into 12-inch square. Spread with 1 tablespoon softened margarine. Fold 2 sides to center. Roll to 16x10-inch rectangle. Cut crosswise into 16 (10-inch) strips. Wrap 1 strip around each apple wedge. Place 1/2 inch apart in ungreased 13x9-inch pan.

Brush each wrapped apple wedge with melted margarine.