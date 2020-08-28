August 28, 2020 | 11:59am
Courtesy of McCormick
This dessert is a nice alternative to the run-of-the-mill Thanksgiving pumpkin pie. The nutty pepita crust provides a crunchy contrast to the smooth and creamy pumpkin filling.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
For the pepita crust
- 1 Cup pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds)
- 1 Cup slivered almonds
- 3 Tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Cup butter, melted
For the spiced pumpkin filling
- 15 Ounces pumpkin (1 can)
- 14 Ounces (1 can) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cloves
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Ginger
- 1/4 McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Nutmeg
Directions
For the pepita crust
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place pepitas, almonds, brown sugar, ginger and salt in food processor; cover. Pulse until coarsely chopped. Add butter; mix until well blended. Press firmly onto bottom and up sides of pie plate.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
For the spiced pumpkin filling
Mix pumpkin, milk, eggs and vanilla in large bowl until smooth. Add spices; mix until well blended. Pour into prepared crust on large foil-lined baking sheet.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted 1 inch from crust comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving431
Total Fat25g39%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated9g43%
Cholesterol72mg24%
Protein13g27%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A549µg61%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.6%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.8%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E5mg30%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium216mg22%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium147mg35%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg9%
Phosphorus408mg58%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium548mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35.8%
Sodium159mg7%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water76gN/A
Zinc2mg21%