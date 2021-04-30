Depending on the ingredients, sangria can be a light thirst-quencher or a potent cocktail that can set heads spinning. Brandy, gin or vodka are likely to find their way into a sangria along with wine. This delicious, bubbly mix combines Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine with orange liqueur, brandy and citrus.

This recipe is from Columbia restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.