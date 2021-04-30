Depending on the ingredients, sangria can be a light thirst-quencher or a potent cocktail that can set heads spinning. Brandy, gin or vodka are likely to find their way into a sangria along with wine. This delicious, bubbly mix combines Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine with orange liqueur, brandy and citrus.
This recipe is from Columbia restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Notes
Simple syrup, also known as sugar syrup, can be made in a variety of thicknesses for a variety of uses. The solution of sugar and water is cooked over low heat until clear, then boiled for a minute or so. For thin syrup, use 3 parts water to 1 part sugar; for medium, use 2 parts water to 1 part sugar; and for heavy, use equal parts water and sugar. For this recipe, a medium consistency will work fine.
Ingredients
- 1/2 of a 750-milliliter bottle of Cava sparkling wine, such as Freixenet semi-sec sparkling wine
- 7 Ounces lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite
- 3/4 Ounces simple syrup (see notes)
- 1 1/4 Ounce orange liqueur, such as Gran Torres Orange Liqueur
- 1 1/4 Ounce brandy, such as Tres Torres Brandy
- 2 orange quarters
- 2 lime quarters
- Citrus slices and cherries, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1: In a large pitcher, mix 1/2 of a 750-milliliter bottle of sparkling wine, 7 ounces lemon-lime soda, 3/4 ounce simple syrup, 1 1/4 ounce orange liqueur, 1 1/4 ounce brandy, 2 orange quarters and 2 lime quarters.
Step 2: Pour into glasses. Garnish with citrus slices and cherries, if desired.