Step 1: In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1/2 an onion (finely chopped) and saute until soft, about 2 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in 1 1/2 cups uncooked rice. Mix with the onion and cook about 5 minutes or until the rice turns a golden color. Add in 3 cloves finely chopped garlic and saute for 1 minute more.

Step 3: Slowly pour in 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth, then add 1 cup salsa (fresh or bottled) and 2 tablespoons sofrito. Add 1 (15-ounce) can drained and rinsed beans and stir.

Step 4: Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover. Rice should simmer about 25 minutes, until all the broth is absorbed.

Step 5: Mix well, then add 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro and serve.