This recipe is an excellent starting point for anyone looking for a straightforward and traditional Spanish-style rice and beans dish. Serve inside flour tortillas with shredded cheese, lettuce and yogurt or sour cream to make a delicious vegetarian burrito.
This recipe is by Martine Perez from Santa Rosa, California, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
Sofrito is a prepared combination of spices (tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic) used in Spanish cooking. You can add it to flavor soups, stews, rice and beans for an authentic Spanish flavor. You can find prepared sofrito in most grocery stores.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 onion, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 cups uncooked rice
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 Cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 Cup fresh or bottled salsa
- 2 Tablespoons sofrito, or more to taste (see notes)
- 1 (15-ounce) can beans, drained and rinsed (black, kidney or your favorite)
- 1/2 Cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
Step 1: In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1/2 an onion (finely chopped) and saute until soft, about 2 minutes.
Step 2: Stir in 1 1/2 cups uncooked rice. Mix with the onion and cook about 5 minutes or until the rice turns a golden color. Add in 3 cloves finely chopped garlic and saute for 1 minute more.
Step 3: Slowly pour in 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth, then add 1 cup salsa (fresh or bottled) and 2 tablespoons sofrito. Add 1 (15-ounce) can drained and rinsed beans and stir.
Step 4: Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover. Rice should simmer about 25 minutes, until all the broth is absorbed.
Step 5: Mix well, then add 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro and serve.