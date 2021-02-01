Spaghetti with Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

Step 1: In a medium pot, cook 1 pound of spaghetti according to package directions.

Step 2: Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine 4 cups cherry tomatoes, juice of 1 lemon, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, and a handful of basil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook uncovered on medium heat for 10 minutes.

Step 3: When the pasta is finished, strain and pour into a large mixing bowl.

Step 4: Add the goat cheese and stir well until the goat cheese has melted and coated the pasta.

Step 5: Add tomato mixture and combine.