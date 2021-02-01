Spaghetti with Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

February 1, 2021 | 10:53am
CATNIP.films/Shutterstock
Crumbled fresh goat cheese makes the pasta super creamy without weighing it down. Toss with cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinegar for a light and summery pasta dish.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound spaghetti
- 4 Cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- Juice of one lemon
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 4 Ounces goat cheese, chopped into small pieces
- Handful fresh basil, chopped
- Salt and pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a medium pot, cook 1 pound of spaghetti according to package directions.
Step 2: Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine 4 cups cherry tomatoes, juice of 1 lemon, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, and a handful of basil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook uncovered on medium heat for 10 minutes.
Step 3: When the pasta is finished, strain and pour into a large mixing bowl.
Step 4: Add the goat cheese and stir well until the goat cheese has melted and coated the pasta.
Step 5: Add tomato mixture and combine.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving430
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein18g35%
Carbs75g25%
Vitamin A131µg15%
Vitamin B60.3mg15.6%
Vitamin C26mg43%
Vitamin E0.9mg4.7%
Vitamin K23µg29%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)43µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)43µg11%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium71mg18%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg13%
Phosphorus268mg38%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium578mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg10.2%
Sodium631mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg10.4%
Zinc2mg12%