Step 1: In a pan over very low heat, heat 2 1/2 tablespoons lard (or oil) and saute 1 thinly sliced onion until soft. Add 5 ounces small-diced guanciale (or bacon) and fry it slowly for a few minutes. Moisten with 1/2 cup dry white wine (optional) and continue cooking until it evaporates a little.

Step 2: Peel, chop and seed 2 pounds ripe or canned tomatoes, then add them to the pan. Season to taste with 1 teaspoon salt and freshly ground pepper, and cook over a brisk heat for not more than 15 minutes.

Step 3: Bring a large pan of salted water to a fast boil. Lower 1 pound spaghetti into the water, stir well and cook until just tender.

Step 4: Drain and dress the spaghetti immediately with the hot sauce, and sprinkle with 3/4 cup grated pecorino cheese.