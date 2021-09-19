Step 1: Bring a large saucepan of water to boil. Add 12 ounces Brussels sprouts (ends trimmed and halved) and cook for 3 minutes. Drain and transfer sprouts to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain completely. Set aside.

Step 2: Using a large sauté pan over medium heat, cook 2 ounces thick-cut bacon (cut into cubes), until the fat is rendered. Drain fat and remove from heat.

Step 3: Using a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 inches of vegetable or canola oil to 350 F. Fry sprouts until golden brown and slightly crisp, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Step 4: Reheat saute pan with bacon over medium high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and 1/4 cup soy glaze (recipe follows). Sauté until evenly coated and hot, about 30 seconds.

Step 5: Transfer sprouts to a serving bowl and sprinkle with chopped scallions to garnish.