This unique recipe uses three different cooking methods—blanching, frying and sautéing. Blanching cooks the sprouts slightly, which reduces the time needed for frying so they’re less oily. Frying briefly blisters the leaves, creating a crispy texture and forces the leaves to open and separate. This allows the soy glaze to flow in between the leaves when they are finished by sautéing.
This recipe is by Gilbert “Gil” Suarez, executive chef and partner of The Capital Grille. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and halved
- 2 Ounces thick-cut bacon, cut into cubes
- 1/4 Cup soy glaze (recipe follows)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped scallion, for garnish
- Vegetable or canola oil, for frying
For the soy glaze:
- 1 Cup hoisin sauce
- 2 Tablespoons dark soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 2 Tablespoons sambal oelek, or to taste
- 1 Teaspoon fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons water
Directions
Step 1: Bring a large saucepan of water to boil. Add 12 ounces Brussels sprouts (ends trimmed and halved) and cook for 3 minutes. Drain and transfer sprouts to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain completely. Set aside.
Step 2: Using a large sauté pan over medium heat, cook 2 ounces thick-cut bacon (cut into cubes), until the fat is rendered. Drain fat and remove from heat.
Step 3: Using a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 inches of vegetable or canola oil to 350 F. Fry sprouts until golden brown and slightly crisp, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
Step 4: Reheat saute pan with bacon over medium high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and 1/4 cup soy glaze (recipe follows). Sauté until evenly coated and hot, about 30 seconds.
Step 5: Transfer sprouts to a serving bowl and sprinkle with chopped scallions to garnish.
For the soy glaze:
Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup hoisin sauce, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons sambal oelek (or to taste), 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice and 2 tablespoons water. Whisk until combined.
Step 2: Store refrigerated in an airtight container for several weeks. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.