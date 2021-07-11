  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sour Cream Pound Cake

July 11, 2021 | 11:25am
By
This old-fashioned dessert is the perfect treat
Sour Cream Pound Cake recipe - The Daily Meal
GMVozd/E+/Getty Images

This classic recipe makes a deliciously rich pound cake that keeps very well. Top it with powdered sugar, fresh berries and ice cream, or enjoy it all on its own. Any way you serve this one, it's a winner.

This recipe is from Better Homes and Gardens magazine and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h and 45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
752
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 cups sugar
  • 1 Cup butter, softened
  • 6 eggs
  • 3 Cups sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1/2 Teaspoon lemon extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon orange extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • Confectioners sugar for garnish, optional

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube or Bundt pan.

Step 2: In a mixer bowl, cream together 2 3/4 cups sugar and 1 cup softened butter until light and fluffy. Add 6 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 3: In a large bowl, sift together 3 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon baking powder soda; add to creamed mixture alternately with 1 cup sour cream, beating well after each addition.

Step 4: Add 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract, 1/2 teaspoon orange extract and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla; beat well.

Step 5: Pour batter into greased and floured tube or Bundt pan. Bake for 1 1/2 hours or until cake tests done.

Step 6: Cool 15 minutes; remove from pan. When cool, sprinkle with confectioners sugar, if desired.

