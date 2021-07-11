Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube or Bundt pan.

Step 2: In a mixer bowl, cream together 2 3/4 cups sugar and 1 cup softened butter until light and fluffy. Add 6 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 3: In a large bowl, sift together 3 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon baking powder soda; add to creamed mixture alternately with 1 cup sour cream, beating well after each addition.

Step 4: Add 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract, 1/2 teaspoon orange extract and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla; beat well.

Step 5: Pour batter into greased and floured tube or Bundt pan. Bake for 1 1/2 hours or until cake tests done.

Step 6: Cool 15 minutes; remove from pan. When cool, sprinkle with confectioners sugar, if desired.