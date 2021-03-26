Step 1: Heat a large pot on medium-high heat. Add 1 pound smoked bacon to pot and render until browned. Add 5 ounces bacon fat (or 4 ounces butter) and 2 medium diced onions. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Add 3 large diced carrots. In batches, add 2 diced green bell peppers, 1 diced red bell pepper and 1 minced jalapeno. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon ground coriander, 1 teaspoon turmeric, 2 teaspoons ground mustard, 1 teaspoon white pepper and 1 tablespoon paprika. Stir well.

Step 4: Cook until vegetables are tender, but still ‘al dente.’ Add 5 ounces flour and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour in 3 quarts chicken stock and a 1-inch bunch of fresh thyme (tied with butcher twine) and bring to a boil. The soup should thicken. Reduce to a high simmer. Cook 10 minutes.

Step 5: Add 16 ounces heavy cream, then add 4 cups mixed cheeses in 1 cup increments, until incorporated. Stir frequently.

Step 6: Pour in 12 ounces lager or ale and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the thyme bundle. Check if additional salt and pepper is needed.

Step 7: Serve in bowls with fresh hot pretzels, tortilla chips, croutons, etc.