4.5
2 ratings

Smoked Bacon, Beer and Cheese Soup

March 26, 2021
Soup season is year-round
Smoked Bacon, Beer and Cheese Soup
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

All the best things in life—bacon, cheese and beer—combine in this comforting soup that will wrap you up like a hug.

This recipe is by Jeremy Bialker, executive chef at Two Rivers Brewing Company in Easton, Pennsylvania. This recipe was originally published in The Morning Call.

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
1121
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound good quality smoked bacon (such as Breakaway Farms)
  • 5 Ounces (by weight) bacon fat, if available (or 4 ounces butter)
  • 2 medium Spanish onions, diced
  • 3 large carrots, peeled and diced
  • 2 green bell peppers, seeds removed and diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeds removed and diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon ground coriander
  • 1 Teaspoon turmeric
  • 2 Teaspoons ground mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon paprika
  • 5 Ounces flour
  • 3 quarts homemade or good quality chicken stock
  • 1-inch bunch fresh thyme, tied with butcher twine
  • 16 Ounces heavy whipping cream
  • 4 Cups mixed cheeses (good options include cheddar, American, and Asiago but avoid stringy cheeses such as mozzarella)
  • 12 Ounces lager or ale (stay away from a beer like an IPA that’s too hoppy)
  • Fresh hot pretzels, tortilla chips or croutons, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Heat a large pot on medium-high heat. Add 1 pound smoked bacon to pot and render until browned. Add 5 ounces bacon fat (or 4 ounces butter) and 2 medium diced onions. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Add 3 large diced carrots. In batches, add 2 diced green bell peppers, 1 diced red bell pepper and 1 minced jalapeno. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon ground coriander, 1 teaspoon turmeric, 2 teaspoons ground mustard, 1 teaspoon white pepper and 1 tablespoon paprika. Stir well.

Step 4: Cook until vegetables are tender, but still ‘al dente.’ Add 5 ounces flour and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour in 3 quarts chicken stock and a 1-inch bunch of fresh thyme (tied with butcher twine) and bring to a boil. The soup should thicken. Reduce to a high simmer. Cook 10 minutes.

Step 5: Add 16 ounces heavy cream, then add 4 cups mixed cheeses in 1 cup increments, until incorporated. Stir frequently.

Step 6: Pour in 12 ounces lager or ale and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the thyme bundle. Check if additional salt and pepper is needed.

Step 7: Serve in bowls with fresh hot pretzels, tortilla chips, croutons, etc.

 

