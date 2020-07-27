Place sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and celery in slow cooker. Top with chicken.

Mix Seasoning Mix, water and red pepper until blended. Pour over chicken. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

Gently stir in shrimp and rice. Cover. Cook 15 to 20 minutes longer on HIGH or until shrimp turn pink and rice is tender.