4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cookers Cajun Jambalaya

July 27, 2020 | 4:16pm
A spicy New Orleans favorite
Courtesy of McCormick

Jambalaya is a popular standby in Cajun and Creole cooking. Spice it up to your liking and enjoy this hearty and historic dish.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
349
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound lean turkey sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 bell peppers, coarsely chopped
  • 2 yellow onions, coarsely chopped
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes
  • 1 Cup celery, sliced
  • 2 Pounds chicken thighs, skin removed
  • 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Savory Pot Roast Seasoning Mix
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cayenne Red Pepper
  • 1/2 Pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 1/2 Cup instant rice

Directions

Place sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and celery in slow cooker. Top with chicken.

Mix Seasoning Mix, water and red pepper until blended. Pour over chicken. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

Gently stir in shrimp and rice. Cover. Cook 15 to 20 minutes longer on HIGH or until shrimp turn pink and rice is tender.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving349
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol126mg42%
Protein25g49%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A73µg8%
Vitamin B121µg49%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.9%
Vitamin C32mg36%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg40%
Phosphorus278mg40%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium458mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20%
Sodium441mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water193gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
Tags
best recipes
Cajun
creole
jambalaya
new orleans
spicy food