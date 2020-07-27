  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cookers Beef Stroganoff

July 27, 2020 | 3:23pm
The ultimate comfort food
Courtesy of McCormick

This recipe is perfect for a chilly winter night. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
234
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 8 Ounces mushrooms, halved or sliced
  • 1/2 Cup onion, chopped
  • 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Beef Stroganoff Seasoning
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1 Pound cooked egg noodles

Directions

Place beef, mushrooms and onion in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix and water until blended. Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat well. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir in sour cream until well blended. Cover. Cook 10 minutes longer on LOW. Serve over cooked egg noodles, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving234
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated5g23%
Cholesterol82mg27%
Protein23g46%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A46µg5%
Vitamin B122µg91%
Vitamin B60.6mg45.3%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.3%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber1g3.8%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)73µg18%
Folic acid35µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus280mg40%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium475mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.9%
Sodium87mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.6%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water165gN/A
Zinc5mg49%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
beef
best recipes
crock pot recipe
slow cooker
stroganoff