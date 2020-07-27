July 27, 2020 | 3:23pm
This recipe is perfect for a chilly winter night.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 8 Ounces mushrooms, halved or sliced
- 1/2 Cup onion, chopped
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Beef Stroganoff Seasoning
- 1 Cup water
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1 Pound cooked egg noodles
Directions
Place beef, mushrooms and onion in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix and water until blended. Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir in sour cream until well blended. Cover. Cook 10 minutes longer on LOW. Serve over cooked egg noodles, if desired.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving234
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated5g23%
Cholesterol82mg27%
Protein23g46%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A46µg5%
Vitamin B122µg91%
Vitamin B60.6mg45.3%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.3%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber1g3.8%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)73µg18%
Folic acid35µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus280mg40%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium475mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.9%
Sodium87mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.6%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water165gN/A
Zinc5mg49%