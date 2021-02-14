Sláinte Matcha

February 14, 2021 | 8:30pm
Amallia Eka/Shutterstock
It may be the middle of March and summer is months away, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate with a bright, lemony cocktail. Vodka provides a festive punch and muddled cucumber and matcha lend a lucky green vibe.
This recipe is by Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- Seedless cucumber, 1-inch piece, roughly chopped
- 1 1/2 ounces vodka
- 4 Ounces matcha lemonade
- Squeeze of fresh lemon juice
- Cucumber slices, to garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a cocktail shaker muddle a 1-inch piece of seedless cucumber with 1 1/2 ounces vodka. Let the muddled mix sit for a few minutes to allow the cucumber flavor infuse the vodka.
Step 2: Add ice and 4 ounces matcha lemonade to the shaker. Shake until chilled.
Step 3: Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with a squeeze of lemon juice and garnish with cucumber slices.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving161
Total Fat0.4g0.6%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated0.1g0.6%
Protein2g4%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.8%
Vitamin C12mg14%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Vitamin K51µg42%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium52mg12%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus77mg11%
Potassium467mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.1%
Sodium13mg1%
Water436gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.7%