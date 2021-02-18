Sirapskakor (Syrup Cookies)

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Sift together flour and baking soda; set aside. Beat sugar, butter and molasses with a mixer on medium-high speed. Slowly add dry ingredients until just mixed.

2. Roll dough 1 8-inch thick on lightly floured surface. Cut into parallelogram strips (see picture) 11/4-by-31/2-inches; place on lightly greased baking sheet. Bake until lightly brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on rack.

3. Meanwhile, for glaze, whisk together sugar and coffee until smooth. Ice cookies lightly with a knife, or fill a small pastry bag with glaze. Drizzle over cookies.