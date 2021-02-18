Sirapskakor (Syrup Cookies)

The dough in this recipe might require a bit of kneading to come together for this tender, crisp first-prize winner in the 2004 contest from Jo Anne Lightfoot. Because these cookies don't spread when baking, they can be placed closely together on the baking sheet. You can decorate these cookies with an optional glaze or use holiday cookie cutters if you prefer more festive shapes.
- Yield: 60 cookies
Ingredients
- 21/2 Cups flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 stick (1 2 cup) plus 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
- 2 Teaspoons molasses
Glaze (optional)
- 1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar
- 21/4 Teaspoons prepared coffee
Directions
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Sift together flour and baking soda; set aside. Beat sugar, butter and molasses with a mixer on medium-high speed. Slowly add dry ingredients until just mixed.
2. Roll dough 1 8-inch thick on lightly floured surface. Cut into parallelogram strips (see picture) 11/4-by-31/2-inches; place on lightly greased baking sheet. Bake until lightly brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on rack.
3. Meanwhile, for glaze, whisk together sugar and coffee until smooth. Ice cookies lightly with a knife, or fill a small pastry bag with glaze. Drizzle over cookies.