Chef/Owner Brian Landry of New Orleans' Jack Rose and Nashville's Marsh House loves making this etouffee during the colder months. Landry recommends making big batches of this Creole stew because it tastes even better the next day. Serve it with cooked rice on a chilly night.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup canola oil
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 onion, small diced
- 2 stalks of celery, small diced
- 1/2 green bell pepper, small diced
- 1/2 red bell pepper, small diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh thyme, picked
- 1/2 Teaspoon cayenne
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- 1 Tablespoon light brown sugar
- 2-3 bay leaves
- 1/2 Cup tomato, peeled, seeded and diced
- 2 quarts shrimp stock
- 3 1/2 Pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 4 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- 2 dashes Tabasco sauce
- 1 bunch green onions, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooked rice for serving
Directions
In a four quart saucepan over high heat, cook the flour and oil, stirring frequently, until it becomes dark brown in color.
Once the flour oil mixture is brown, add the onions and reduce the heat to medium.
Once the onions are translucent, add the celery, bell peppers, garlic, thyme, and spices. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes and the shrimp stock and raise the heat to high.
Once the liquid has come to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer while stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Skim oil from the top as it rises while cooking. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Add the shrimp, green onions and season with salt, pepper, Worchestershire and Tabasco.
Once the shrimp are cooked through, remove from the heat and whisk in the butter.
Serve over cooked rice.