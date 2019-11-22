In a four quart saucepan over high heat, cook the flour and oil, stirring frequently, until it becomes dark brown in color.

Once the flour oil mixture is brown, add the onions and reduce the heat to medium.

Once the onions are translucent, add the celery, bell peppers, garlic, thyme, and spices. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and the shrimp stock and raise the heat to high.

Once the liquid has come to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer while stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Skim oil from the top as it rises while cooking. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the shrimp, green onions and season with salt, pepper, Worchestershire and Tabasco.

Once the shrimp are cooked through, remove from the heat and whisk in the butter.

Serve over cooked rice.