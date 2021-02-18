Shortbread Cookies

1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Beat all ingredients in large bowl of electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth, about 4 minutes.

2. Divide dough into 4 pieces. Roll out 1 piece of dough at a time on lightly floured surface to 1/16- to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out dough with cookie cutters.

3. Bake cookies on ungreased baking sheet until pale brown and slightly firm to the touch, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove to cooling rack. Decorate as desired.