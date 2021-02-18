  1. Home
4
1 rating

Shortbread Cookies

February 18, 2021

This simple shortbread cookie recipe from Sandra Petrille uses brown sugar instead of white. Petrille, who won second prize for these cookies in 1996, said the recipe is so easy, she hesitated to enter it.

  • Yield: About 48 cookies
25 m
(prepare time)
8-10 m per batch
(cook time)
1477
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Pound (4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

Directions

1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Beat all ingredients in large bowl of electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth, about 4 minutes.

2. Divide dough into 4 pieces. Roll out 1 piece of dough at a time on lightly floured surface to 1/16- to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out dough with cookie cutters.

3. Bake cookies on ungreased baking sheet until pale brown and slightly firm to the touch, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove to cooling rack. Decorate as desired.

