Shepherd's Pie With Cumin and Smashed Chickpeas

Hearty chickpeas (garbanzo beans) combine with toasty cumin, seasoned beef and lamb for a robust one-dish entree bursting with flavor.
This recipe is by McCormick and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds all-purpose potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed, divided
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, divided
- 1 Pound ground lamb
- 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped onion
- 1 Tablespoon cumin seed, roasted and ground
- 1 Teaspoon coriander seed, ground
- 1/2 Teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
- 1/4 Cup whiskey
- 1 Cup beef stock
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 Cup frozen carrots, unthawed
- 1 Cup frozen green beans, unthawed
Directions
Step 1: Place 1 1/2 pounds peeled and quartered potatoes in a 2-quart saucepan. Add water to cover. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Step 2: Drain and return to saucepan. Add 1/2 can drained chickpeas, 1/4 cup milk, 2 tablespoons butter and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt; coarsely mash until well blended. Set aside.
Step 3: Preheat oven to 400 F. In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, brown 1 pound ground lamb and 1/2 pound ground beef. Drain the fat.
Step 4: Add 1 cup chopped onion, 1 tablespoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, 1 teaspoon sea salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until the onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/4 cup whiskey.
Step 5: In a separate bowl, stir 1 cup beef stock with 1 tablespoon cornstarch until smooth. Add to skillet; stir constantly until well blended. Stir in 1 cup frozen carrots, 1 cup frozen green beans and the remaining half can of chickpeas.
Step 6: Spoon mixture into a 2-quart baking dish. Spread potato mixture evenly over the top.
Step 7: Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and the top is golden brown. If needed, place under preheated broiler to brown the potato topping.