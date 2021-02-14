Shepherd's Pie With Cumin and Smashed Chickpeas

Step 1: Place 1 1/2 pounds peeled and quartered potatoes in a 2-quart saucepan. Add water to cover. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Step 2: Drain and return to saucepan. Add 1/2 can drained chickpeas, 1/4 cup milk, 2 tablespoons butter and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt; coarsely mash until well blended. Set aside.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 400 F. In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, brown 1 pound ground lamb and 1/2 pound ground beef. Drain the fat.

Step 4: Add 1 cup chopped onion, 1 tablespoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, 1 teaspoon sea salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until the onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/4 cup whiskey.

Step 5: In a separate bowl, stir 1 cup beef stock with 1 tablespoon cornstarch until smooth. Add to skillet; stir constantly until well blended. Stir in 1 cup frozen carrots, 1 cup frozen green beans and the remaining half can of chickpeas.

Step 6: Spoon mixture into a 2-quart baking dish. Spread potato mixture evenly over the top.

Step 7: Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and the top is golden brown. If needed, place under preheated broiler to brown the potato topping.