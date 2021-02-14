  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Shepherd's Pie With Cumin and Smashed Chickpeas

February 14, 2021 | 10:00pm
A healthy take on classic comfort food
NADKI/Shutterstock

Hearty chickpeas (garbanzo beans) combine with toasty cumin, seasoned beef and lamb for a robust one-dish entree bursting with flavor.

This recipe is by McCormick and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
452
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds all-purpose potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed, divided
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, divided
  • 1 Pound ground lamb
  • 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1 Cup coarsely chopped onion
  • 1 Tablespoon cumin seed, roasted and ground
  • 1 Teaspoon coriander seed, ground
  • 1/2 Teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/4 Cup whiskey
  • 1 Cup beef stock
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 Cup frozen carrots, unthawed
  • 1 Cup frozen green beans, unthawed

Directions

Step 1: Place 1 1/2 pounds peeled and quartered potatoes in a 2-quart saucepan. Add water to cover. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Step 2: Drain and return to saucepan. Add 1/2 can drained chickpeas, 1/4 cup milk, 2 tablespoons butter and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt; coarsely mash until well blended. Set aside.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 400 F. In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, brown 1 pound ground lamb and 1/2 pound ground beef. Drain the fat.

Step 4: Add 1 cup chopped onion, 1 tablespoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, 1 teaspoon sea salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until the onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/4 cup whiskey.

Step 5: In a separate bowl, stir 1 cup beef stock with 1 tablespoon cornstarch until smooth. Add to skillet; stir constantly until well blended. Stir in 1 cup frozen carrots, 1 cup frozen green beans and the remaining half can of chickpeas.

Step 6: Spoon mixture into a 2-quart baking dish. Spread potato mixture evenly over the top.

Step 7: Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and the top is golden brown. If needed, place under preheated broiler to brown the potato topping.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving452
Total Fat24g37%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated10g50%
Cholesterol70mg23%
Protein21g43%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A148µg16%
Vitamin B122µg82%
Vitamin B60.5mg42.2%
Vitamin C21mg23%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K16µg14%
Calcium86mg9%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)57µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)57µg14%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg38%
Phosphorus264mg38%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium800mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.6%
Sodium603mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.2%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water242gN/A
Zinc4mg36%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
