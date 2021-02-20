Seder Plate Salad

This is Paula Shoyer's version of a French niçoise salad with lamb instead of tuna. It contains the ritual components of the seder plate and table. The dressing is made from kosher sweet wine and maror (the bitter herb, in this case, white horseradish), creating a creamy pink dressing. This salad also makes a nice lunch or light dinner during chol hamoed, the non-Yom Tov intermediate days of Passover. —Jewish News Syndicate
This recipe is by Paula Shoyer, author of "The New Passover Menu" (Sterling Epicure, 2015), and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Advance prep: dressing and lamb may be made 2 days in advance.
Ingredients
For the salad:
- 2 pieces of lamb shoulder (about 20 ounces)
- 2 Teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 large head romaine lettuce, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup loosely packed fresh parsley leaves, roughly chopped
- 1/3 Cup walnut halves, roughly chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 apples (Red Delicious, Fuji, or Gala), cored and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 3 large eggs, hard-boiled and quartered
For the dressing:
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 4 Teaspoons jarred white horseradish
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 2 Tablespoons sweet kosher wine
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
For the salad:
Step 1: Preheat oven to broil or an outdoor grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Rub 2 pieces of lamb shoulder (about 20 ounces) with 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Broil or grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium rare, or until desired doneness.
Step 3: Let cool for 5 minutes and, if serving immediately, slice into thin, 2-inch-long pieces. If making in advance, wait to slice the lamb until after reheating. The lamb may be roasted 2 days in advance; cover and store in the fridge.
Step 4: Place 1 large head of chopped romaine lettuce in a large bowl. Add 2 stalks thinly sliced celery and 1 cup chopped parsley and toss to combine.
Step 5: Sprinkle 1/3 cup chopped walnuts and 2 cubed apples on top and arrange 2 hard-boiled, quartered eggs around the perimeter of the bowl. Scatter the lamb pieces on top.
Step 6: To serve, scoop some of everything onto each plate and drizzle with the dressing (recipe follows).
For the dressing:
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 4 teaspoons jarred white horseradish, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 2 tablespoons sweet kosher wine until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. The dressing may be made 2 days in advance; cover and store in the fridge.