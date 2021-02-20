Seder Plate Salad

Step 1: Preheat oven to broil or an outdoor grill to medium-high heat.

Step 2: Rub 2 pieces of lamb shoulder (about 20 ounces) with 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Broil or grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium rare, or until desired doneness.

Step 3: Let cool for 5 minutes and, if serving immediately, slice into thin, 2-inch-long pieces. If making in advance, wait to slice the lamb until after reheating. The lamb may be roasted 2 days in advance; cover and store in the fridge.

Step 4: Place 1 large head of chopped romaine lettuce in a large bowl. Add 2 stalks thinly sliced celery and 1 cup chopped parsley and toss to combine.

Step 5: Sprinkle 1/3 cup chopped walnuts and 2 cubed apples on top and arrange 2 hard-boiled, quartered eggs around the perimeter of the bowl. Scatter the lamb pieces on top.

Step 6: To serve, scoop some of everything onto each plate and drizzle with the dressing (recipe follows).