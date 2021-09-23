How do you make vegetables tasted as good as they do at a restaurant? Here's a hint: chopped shallots, lots and lots of butter, plus the magic of a pinch of sugar.
This recipe is by Morton's The Steakhouse in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Notes
Three 10-ounce bags of whole spinach leaves (not baby spinach) are perfect here. If your supermarket packs spinach in bags of different weights or or sells it loose, anything between 25 and 35 ounces will work well.
Ingredients
- 30 Ounces fresh spinach, stems removed (see notes)
- 12 Tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter
- 20 Ounces medium white mushrooms, cut into 1/4-inch-thick-slices (about 6 cups)
- 2 shallots, chopped (about 3 tablespoons)
- Salt and freshly ground white pepper
- Generous pinch of sugar
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot of boiling water, blanch 30 ounces fresh spinach for about 45 seconds or until it is wilted. Drain and immediately submerge in cold water. Drain again. Wrap the spinach in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out as much of the moisture as you can. Set aside.
Step 2: In a large nonstick sauté pan, melt 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter over medium heat. When the butter is bubbling, add 20 ounces medium white mushrooms (cut into 1/4-inch-thick-slices, about 6 cups) and 2 chopped shallots (about 3 tablespoons). Season with salt and pepper to taste. Saute for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the vegetables begin to soften and brown lightly.
Step 3: Add the blanched spinach, sprinkle with a generous pinch of sugar and sauté for about 3 minutes, or until the spinach is a little more wilted, heated through and well-mixed with the mushrooms and shallots.