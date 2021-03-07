Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Spray a large roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray. In the bottom of the pan, place 3 sliced onions. Remove and discard fat from 2 cut up (3-pound) chickens, but do not remove the skin. Place chicken pieces on top of onions. Sprinkle lightly with pepper and paprika to taste.

Step 3: Pour 1 1/2 cups Szechuan-style duck sauce and 1 can (19 ounces) drained pineapple chunks over the chicken, along with half of the reserved liquid from the can.

Step 4: Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 F and bake 1 hour longer, basting occasionally.

Step 5: Remove from oven and allow to cool. When cool, refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Step 6: Discard chicken skin and congealed fat from the pan juices. Reheat, covered, at 350 F for 25 minutes. This dish reheats and freezes well.