It's always fun to try something different on Passover, so if you're looking for some new twists on old traditions, look no further. Szechuan duck sauce certainly wasn't available when my Bubby made roast chicken, and pineapple was considered as dessert. You'll get rave reviews when you serve this terrific dish to family and friends at your Passover table. —Norene Gilletz
This recipe was adapted from "Healthy Helpings" by Norene Gilletz (Whitecap Books, 2006) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 onions, sliced
- 2 chickens (3 pounds each), cut up
- Pepper and paprika, to taste
- 1 1/2 cups Szechuan-style duck sauce
- 1 can (19 ounces) pineapple chunks, drained (reserve the liquid)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Spray a large roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray. In the bottom of the pan, place 3 sliced onions. Remove and discard fat from 2 cut up (3-pound) chickens, but do not remove the skin. Place chicken pieces on top of onions. Sprinkle lightly with pepper and paprika to taste.
Step 3: Pour 1 1/2 cups Szechuan-style duck sauce and 1 can (19 ounces) drained pineapple chunks over the chicken, along with half of the reserved liquid from the can.
Step 4: Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 F and bake 1 hour longer, basting occasionally.
Step 5: Remove from oven and allow to cool. When cool, refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
Step 6: Discard chicken skin and congealed fat from the pan juices. Reheat, covered, at 350 F for 25 minutes. This dish reheats and freezes well.