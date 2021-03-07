  1. Home
Saucy Szechuan Pineapple Chicken

March 7, 2021
An innovative dish made with Passover ingredients
Saucy Szechuan Pineapple Chicken recipe - The Daily Meal
It's always fun to try something different on Passover, so if you're looking for some new twists on old traditions, look no further. Szechuan duck sauce certainly wasn't available when my Bubby made roast chicken, and pineapple was considered as dessert. You'll get rave reviews when you serve this terrific dish to family and friends at your Passover table. —Norene Gilletz

This recipe was adapted from "Healthy Helpings" by Norene Gilletz (Whitecap Books, 2006) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
2 h and 10 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 55 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
450
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 onions, sliced
  • 2 chickens (3 pounds each), cut up
  • Pepper and paprika, to taste
  • 1 1/2 cups Szechuan-style duck sauce
  • 1 can (19 ounces) pineapple chunks, drained (reserve the liquid)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Spray a large roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray. In the bottom of the pan, place 3 sliced onions. Remove and discard fat from 2 cut up (3-pound) chickens, but do not remove the skin. Place chicken pieces on top of onions. Sprinkle lightly with pepper and paprika to taste.

Step 3: Pour 1 1/2 cups Szechuan-style duck sauce and 1 can (19 ounces) drained pineapple chunks over the chicken, along with half of the reserved liquid from the can.

Step 4: Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 F and bake 1 hour longer, basting occasionally.

Step 5: Remove from oven and allow to cool. When cool, refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Step 6: Discard chicken skin and congealed fat from the pan juices. Reheat, covered, at 350 F for 25 minutes. This dish reheats and freezes well.

Tags
best recipes
Chicken
entree
holidays
passover
Pineapple
sauce
Szechuan
main dish
