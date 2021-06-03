Step 1: In a heavy saucepan over low heat, stir 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1/3 cup water until sugar dissolves.

Step 2: Increase heat and boil until the syrup is an amber color, swirling the pan occasionally and brushing down the sides with a wet pastry brush, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3: Add 2/3 cup whipping cream, 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and a pinch of salt (the mixture will bubble up).

Step 4: Return pan to very low heat; stir until caramel is smooth and the color deepens, about 5 minutes.

Step 5: Refrigerate the caramel uncovered until cold but not firm, about 15 minutes, before pouring into prepared crust. It should fill a little more than halfway.

Step 6: Return pie to refrigerator and allow the caramel to firm up for about 1 to 2 hours.