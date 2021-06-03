Make this decadent pie and invite friends over for dessert and coffee. Everyone will take a look at it and ask for a small piece to start, but we bet they'll soon be asking for a second sliver—this one is just too good to practice self-control.
This recipe is by chef Adrien Aeschliman and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
This dessert requires making homemade caramel, which takes some degree of skill. Pay close attention, as it's very easy to overcook it and have it seize up.
Ingredients
For the cookie crust:
- 2 Cups crushed chocolate cookies, such as Teddy Grahams
- 3/4 Cups unsalted butter, melted
For the caramel filling:
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/3 Cup water
- 2/3 Cups whipping cream
- 10 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
For the chocolate filling:
- 3/4 Cups whipping cream
- 6 Ounces bittersweet or semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped
- Sea salt (preferably Maldon) for dusting
Directions
For the cookie crust:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups crushed chocolate cookies and 3/4 cup melted butter. Mix well.
Step 3: Press mixture firmly and evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie or tart pan. Bake for 8 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool completely before filling.
For the caramel filling:
Step 1: In a heavy saucepan over low heat, stir 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1/3 cup water until sugar dissolves.
Step 2: Increase heat and boil until the syrup is an amber color, swirling the pan occasionally and brushing down the sides with a wet pastry brush, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 3: Add 2/3 cup whipping cream, 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and a pinch of salt (the mixture will bubble up).
Step 4: Return pan to very low heat; stir until caramel is smooth and the color deepens, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Refrigerate the caramel uncovered until cold but not firm, about 15 minutes, before pouring into prepared crust. It should fill a little more than halfway.
Step 6: Return pie to refrigerator and allow the caramel to firm up for about 1 to 2 hours.
For the chocolate filling:
Step 1: In a heavy saucepan, bring 3/4 cup whipping cream to a boil. Add 6 ounces finely chopped chocolate and whisk together until smooth.
Step 2: Pour the chocolate filling carefully over the caramel layer to cover. In the end, you want slightly more caramel than chocolate in the tart. Refrigerate for about 1 to 2 hours until firm.
Step 3: Sprinkle finished pie with sea salt, slice and serve chilled. Store any uneaten portion in the refrigerator.