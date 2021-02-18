  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Rumprint Cookies

February 18, 2021 | 12:11am

Rebecca Gottfred won first place for this recipe in 1994, beating out 221 entries. Gottfred made these cookies with her sister in their annual pre-Christmas baking session, and both of their families declared them a yearly must. The recipe doubles and triples easily, and the baked cookies freeze well.

  • Chilling time: 1 hour 15 minutes
  • Yield: About 3 dozen cookies
1 h 30 m
(prepare time)
12 m per batch
(cook time)
928
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
The Best Christmas Cookie Recipes: Sugar Cookies, Peppermint Swirl Cookies and More
6 Chocolate Cookie Recipes
9 Creative Pecan Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2/3 Cups (102/3 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 13/4 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 -1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg or to taste

Filling

  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 Cup sifted confectioners' sugar
  • 1/2 -1 teaspoon rum extract or to taste
  • Freshly ground nutmeg for garnish

Directions

1. Beat butter in large bowl of electric mixer until light; beat in sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg, vanilla and salt; beat well. Stir in flour and nutmeg until well mixed. Refrigerate dough, covered, 1 hour.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Have ungreased baking sheets ready.

3. Shape dough into 1-inch diameter balls. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheets. Press down centers with thumb. Bake until barely golden, about 12 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

4. For filling, beat butter until light. Beat in confectioners' sugar until fluffy. Add rum extract to taste. Beat well. Fill a pastry bag fitted with a medium star tip with the filling. Pipe a star into the center of each cookie. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Chill until filling firms, 15 minutes.

Filling

Tags
best recipes