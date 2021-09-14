Try these two different ways to enjoy your acorn squash. Baking squash whole for a short period of time will soften it somewhat so it’s easier to cut in half. For this recipe, you can include a sweet, tangy filling or a spicy filling that pair with the flavors of the roasted acorn squash.
Ingredients
- 1 large acorn squash
- Expeller pressed canola oil, safflower or sunflower oil
- Coarse (kosher) salt
- 3 Tablespoons Caper-raisin relish (see recipe in notes) or 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon sriracha
- Chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, basil or cilantro
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 375F. Pierce 1 large acorn squash in several places with the tip of a sharp knife. Put into a baking dish. Bake until squash starts to soften, about 20 minutes, then remove from the oven.
Step 2: Carefully cut squash in half and scoop out seeds. Brush cut side with oil. Sprinkle all over with salt. Return to the baking dish cut side up. Bake until flesh is tender when pierced with a fork, 40-50 minutes.
Step 3: Spoon 3 tablespoons Caper-raisin relish into each squash cavity. Or, put 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon sriracha into each cavity. Return to the oven to heat through, about 10 minutes.
Step 4: Serve hot or warm topped with herbs.