Step 1: Heat oven to 375F. Pierce 1 large acorn squash in several places with the tip of a sharp knife. Put into a baking dish. Bake until squash starts to soften, about 20 minutes, then remove from the oven.

Step 2: Carefully cut squash in half and scoop out seeds. Brush cut side with oil. Sprinkle all over with salt. Return to the baking dish cut side up. Bake until flesh is tender when pierced with a fork, 40-50 minutes.

Step 3: Spoon 3 tablespoons Caper-raisin relish into each squash cavity. Or, put 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon sriracha into each cavity. Return to the oven to heat through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4: Serve hot or warm topped with herbs.