October 7, 2020
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meel
The best thing to snack on while carving pumpkins is obviously roasted pumpkin seeds! This recipe gives them extra autumnal flavors with the addition of sugar and pumpkin spice.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Teaspoon ginger powder
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 Teaspoon clove powder
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Teaspoon grapeseed oil (or any light-flavored oil)
- Salt to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 280 degrees F.
Bring a small pot of heavily salted water to a boil.
Scoop the seeds out of your pumpkin and remove as much stringy pumpkin insides as possible.
Add seeds to the boiling water and boil for 10 minutes.
Drain seeds well and let them dry.
Toss seeds in the spices, sugar and oil.
Spread evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake for one hour, flipping the seeds every 10-15 minutes.
Remove seeds from the oven and let cool.
Toss with salt if desired.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving25
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.2g0.8%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A0.1µgN/A
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)0.2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.2µgN/A
Magnesium1mgN/A
Monounsaturated0.2gN/A
Phosphorus1mg0.1%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium6mgN/A
Sodium12mg1%
Sugars, added3gN/A