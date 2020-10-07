Preheat oven to 280 degrees F.

Bring a small pot of heavily salted water to a boil.

Scoop the seeds out of your pumpkin and remove as much stringy pumpkin insides as possible.

Add seeds to the boiling water and boil for 10 minutes.

Drain seeds well and let them dry.

Toss seeds in the spices, sugar and oil.

Spread evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for one hour, flipping the seeds every 10-15 minutes.

Remove seeds from the oven and let cool.

Toss with salt if desired.