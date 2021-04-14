"Green salsa can be made any number of ways, but I think my roasted version is the best," says food and gardening blogger Valerie Rice. "It's a great condiment for Mexican food of all types and a fantastic option on grilled fish, shrimp or octopus; it also complements roasted chicken deliciously."
Notes
Wild tomatillos are smaller than cultivated ones, about the size of cherry tomatoes.
Ingredients
- 20 wild tomatillos or 10 cultivated ones (see notes)
- 2 spicy jalapeños, or 1 serrano chile and 2 mild heat jalapeños
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves
Directions
Step 1: In a dry cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, roast 20 wild tomatillos (or 10 cultivated ones) and 2 spicy jalapeños (or 1 serrano chile and 2 mild heat jalapeños). Blister the skins until charred.
Step 2: In a molcajete (or mortar and pestle) combine 2 garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: Remove the stems of the jalapeño peppers and mash, then add serrano chile (if using).
Step 4: Pound away, and add the tomatillos.
Step 5: Crush the tomatillos, and add 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro. Alternately, process all in a mini-food processor and serve.