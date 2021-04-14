Step 1: In a dry cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, roast 20 wild tomatillos (or 10 cultivated ones) and 2 spicy jalapeños (or 1 serrano chile and 2 mild heat jalapeños). Blister the skins until charred.

Step 2: In a molcajete (or mortar and pestle) combine 2 garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: Remove the stems of the jalapeño peppers and mash, then add serrano chile (if using).

Step 4: Pound away, and add the tomatillos.

Step 5: Crush the tomatillos, and add 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro. Alternately, process all in a mini-food processor and serve.