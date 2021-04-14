  1. Home
4
1 rating

Green Salsa With Tomatillos

April 14, 2021
By
Skip the jarred salsa and make your own
Valerie Rice

"Green salsa can be made any number of ways, but I think my roasted version is the best," says food and gardening blogger Valerie Rice. "It's a great condiment for Mexican food of all types and a fantastic option on grilled fish, shrimp or octopus; it also complements roasted chicken deliciously."

This recipe was originally published in the New York Daily News.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
30
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Wild tomatillos are smaller than cultivated ones, about the size of cherry tomatoes.

Ingredients

  • 20 wild tomatillos or 10 cultivated ones (see notes)
  • 2 spicy jalapeños, or 1 serrano chile and 2 mild heat jalapeños
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves

Directions

Step 1: In a dry cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, roast 20 wild tomatillos (or 10 cultivated ones) and 2 spicy jalapeños (or 1 serrano chile and 2 mild heat jalapeños). Blister the skins until charred.

Step 2: In a molcajete (or mortar and pestle) combine 2 garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: Remove the stems of the jalapeño peppers and mash, then add serrano chile (if using).

Step 4: Pound away, and add the tomatillos.

Step 5: Crush the tomatillos, and add 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro. Alternately, process all in a mini-food processor and serve.

