This savory vegetable dish features roasted cauliflower tossed with garlic and simmered in marinara. You could stop right there, but why? Top it off with a mix of feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses and fresh basil. This recipe is also delicious made with zucchini, red peppers or eggplant.
This recipe is by Anne-Marie Denicole and Pam Brandon, the Divas of Dish. This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 heads cauliflower, trimmed, broken into bite-size florets
- Coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1/2 Teaspoon whole oregano, rubbed between palms to release oils
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce
- 1/2 Cup mix of feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses, or to taste
- 12 fresh basil leaves, torn
Directions
Step 1: Heat large skillet on high. Add 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. When surface shimmers, add 2 heads cauliflower, trimmed and broken into bite-size florets. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Add 1/2 teaspoon whole oregano, rubbed between palms to release oils, and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Toss, then let sit a minute or two to brown. Reduce heat if florets burn. When cauliflower is golden on one side, toss until evenly golden.
Step 3: Reduce heat to medium high, add 2 tablespoons of water and cover. Cook until florets soften, then add 4 cloves minced garlic, tossing for 1 minute.
Step 4: Remove from heat. Slowly stir in 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce. Simmer 5 minutes on medium-low. Top with 1/2 cup mix of feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses, or to taste. Cover.
Step 5: Remove from heat. When cheeses melt, top with 12 torn fresh basil leaves.