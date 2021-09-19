  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Cauliflower With Garlic and Marinara

September 19, 2021 | 7:25pm
Mozzarella and fresh basil add even more flavor
Roasted Cauliflower With Garlic and Marinara recipe - The Daily Meal
DIVAS OF DISH

This savory vegetable dish features roasted cauliflower tossed with garlic and simmered in marinara. You could stop right there, but why? Top it off with a mix of feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses and fresh basil. This recipe is also delicious made with zucchini, red peppers or eggplant.

This recipe is by Anne-Marie Denicole and Pam Brandon, the Divas of Dish. This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
210
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Great Garlic Bread Recipes
Everybody's Favorite Superfood: Garlic — 9 Great Recipes
5 Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 heads cauliflower, trimmed, broken into bite-size florets
  • Coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon whole oregano, rubbed between palms to release oils
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons water
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce
  • 1/2 Cup mix of feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses, or to taste
  • 12 fresh basil leaves, torn

Directions

Step 1: Heat large skillet on high. Add 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. When surface shimmers, add 2 heads cauliflower, trimmed and broken into bite-size florets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Add 1/2 teaspoon whole oregano, rubbed between palms to release oils, and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Toss, then let sit a minute or two to brown. Reduce heat if florets burn. When cauliflower is golden on one side, toss until evenly golden.

Step 3: Reduce heat to medium high, add 2 tablespoons of water and cover. Cook until florets soften, then add 4 cloves minced garlic, tossing for 1 minute.

Step 4: Remove from heat. Slowly stir in 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce. Simmer 5 minutes on medium-low. Top with 1/2 cup mix of feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses, or to taste. Cover.

Step 5: Remove from heat. When cheeses melt, top with 12 torn fresh basil leaves.

Tags
asiago
basil
best recipes
cauliflower
cheese
feta
garlic
marinara
mozzarella
roasted
roasted vegetables
side dish
tomato sauce
vegetable
vegetarian
Roasted Cauliflower With Garlic and Marinara