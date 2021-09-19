Step 1: Heat large skillet on high. Add 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. When surface shimmers, add 2 heads cauliflower, trimmed and broken into bite-size florets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Add 1/2 teaspoon whole oregano, rubbed between palms to release oils, and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Toss, then let sit a minute or two to brown. Reduce heat if florets burn. When cauliflower is golden on one side, toss until evenly golden.

Step 3: Reduce heat to medium high, add 2 tablespoons of water and cover. Cook until florets soften, then add 4 cloves minced garlic, tossing for 1 minute.

Step 4: Remove from heat. Slowly stir in 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce. Simmer 5 minutes on medium-low. Top with 1/2 cup mix of feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses, or to taste. Cover.

Step 5: Remove from heat. When cheeses melt, top with 12 torn fresh basil leaves.