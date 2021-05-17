Step 1: To roast the beets, preheat the oven to 275 F. Wash, trim and dry 2 pounds assorted beets. Toss with 2 tablespoons neutral oil (such as vegetable oil) and salt to taste. Place in oven for about 2 hours, until you can insert a skewer without resistance. Let cool and cut the beets into even chunks.

Step 2: To toast the pistachios, preheat the oven to 350 F. On a baking sheet, spread 1/4 cup pistachios in an even layer. Place them in the hot oven for 5 to 10 minutes, checking frequently and occasionally shaking the pan, until they have browned lightly. Set aside and let cool.

Step 3: To roast the fennel seeds, place 1 tablespoon fennel seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant. Set aside and let cool.