Welcome the summer months with the bright color and fresh flavor of seasonal fruit. This salad celebrates a variety of flavors and textures, combining crunchy fennel, meaty pistachios, tangy goat cheese, sweet strawberries and earthy beets.
This recipe is by Chef Daniel Chaustit at Lib's Grill in Perry Hall, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
Pomegranate molasses is available at most Middle Eastern or Asian markets.
Ingredients
To prepare the beets, pistachios and fennel seeds:
- 2 Pounds assorted beets
- 2 Tablespoons neutral oil, such as vegetable oil
- Salt to taste
- 1/4 Cup pistachios
- 1 Tablespoon fennel seeds
To make the salad:
- 1/4 Cup strawberries, hulled
- 1 Cup baby arugula
- 1 bulb baby fennel, sliced
- 1/4 Cup sherry vinegar
- Kosher salt
- 1/4 Cup goat cheese
- 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Pomegranate molasses (see notes)
Directions
To prepare the beets, pistachios and fennel seeds:
Step 1: To roast the beets, preheat the oven to 275 F. Wash, trim and dry 2 pounds assorted beets. Toss with 2 tablespoons neutral oil (such as vegetable oil) and salt to taste. Place in oven for about 2 hours, until you can insert a skewer without resistance. Let cool and cut the beets into even chunks.
Step 2: To toast the pistachios, preheat the oven to 350 F. On a baking sheet, spread 1/4 cup pistachios in an even layer. Place them in the hot oven for 5 to 10 minutes, checking frequently and occasionally shaking the pan, until they have browned lightly. Set aside and let cool.
Step 3: To roast the fennel seeds, place 1 tablespoon fennel seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant. Set aside and let cool.
To make the salad:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine the roasted beets, 1/4 cup hulled strawberries, 1 cup baby arugula and 1 sliced fennel bulb. Toss with 1/4 cup sherry vinegar, kosher salt and the roasted fennel seeds.
Step 2: Split salad between 4 plates. Garnish with 1/4 cup goat cheese and the toasted pistachios.
Step 3: Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and pomegranate molasses to taste.