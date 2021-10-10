  1. Home
Roasted Apples

October 10, 2021
This versatile fruit works wonders in both sweet and savory dishes
Nataliia Sirobaba/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Use these tasty roasted apples as a garnish for squash soups, pair them with roast pork or toss them into green salads or slaw. They're also pretty darn delicious all on their own—but especially so when topped with cinnamon and fresh cream.

This recipe is from The Tuck Room in North Miami Beach, Florida and was originaly published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds Fuji apples, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 orange zest pieces, 3-inches long
  • 1/2 Cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Cup apple juice or apple cider
  • 1/2 Cup light brown sugar

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, toss 3 pounds diced Fuji apples with 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice to avoid discoloration. Place in a rectangular baking pan and set aside.

Step 3: Using a large saucepan over high heat, combine 2 bay leaves, 1 cinnamon stick, 2 orange zest pieces, 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 1 cup apple juice or apple cider and 1/2 cup light brown sugar. Bring to a boil.

Step 4: Pour boiling mixture over apples and cover with plastic wrap and foil.

Step 5: Bake for 30 minutes. Remove plastic wrap and foil. Cool to room temperature. Store refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes 1 1/2 quarts.

