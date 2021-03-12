Step 1: Preheat oven to 450 F. If the lamb comes packaged in a mesh cover, remove it. Unfold the lamb and cut through the part holding it in a ring if necessary, so it can lay flat. Lay the meat out flat with the boned side facing up. You will see that the roast has two large lobes. In each lobe cut a slash, making a long cut about 1 1/2 inches deep.

Step 2: Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Distribute 1 tablespoon chopped garlic over the meat and spread with 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard.

Step 3: Next, cover the lamb with the basil pesto, spreading it into a layer. Then spread the goat cheese stuffing into a layer (if it doesn't spread easily, place it in the microwave oven for a few seconds to soften it).

Step 4: Fold the meat back together into its original shape and tie with butcher string at 1-inch intervals. Sprinkle the outside of the roast with salt and pepper. Place roast on a rack in a roasting pan.

Step 5: Roast the lamb 20 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 325 F. Roast until it reaches an internal temperature of 135 F for medium rare (it will require about 20 minutes a pound, so a 6-pound roast will require about 2 hours total).

Step 6: Remove the roast from the oven and let rest 10 minutes before removing the strings and slicing crosswise. The slices may partially fall apart so handle them gently. Reassemble them as best you can on a large platter and use the stuffing as garnish.