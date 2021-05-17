  1. Home
Remoulade Sauce

May 17, 2021 | 10:02pm
You'll want to dip everything in this stuff
Remoulade Sauce
Remoulade is a tangy, mayonnaise-based sauce made with sweet pickle relish, capers, lemon, Worcestershire sauce and anchovy paste. It's delicious drizzled on crab cakes, a po'boy sandwich or tossed with fresh tomato and shrimp.

This recipe is by Louis Najarro, head chef at Madisons New York Grill & Bar in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
12
Servings
275
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups mayonnaise
  • 3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Teaspoons capers
  • 1 Tablespoon anchovy paste, optional
  • 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 cups mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish, 2 minced garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons capers, 1 tablespoon anchovy paste (optional), 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2: Refrigerate for several hours prior to serving to allow flavors to meld. Makes about 2 1/4 cups.

Tags
anchovy
best recipes
capers
condiment
lemon
Louisiana
mayonnaise
new orleans
relish
Remoulade
sauce
southern food
worcestershire sauce
sweet pickle relish
dipping sauce
