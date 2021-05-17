Remoulade is a tangy, mayonnaise-based sauce made with sweet pickle relish, capers, lemon, Worcestershire sauce and anchovy paste. It's delicious drizzled on crab cakes, a po'boy sandwich or tossed with fresh tomato and shrimp.
This recipe is by Louis Najarro, head chef at Madisons New York Grill & Bar in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups mayonnaise
- 3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Teaspoons capers
- 1 Tablespoon anchovy paste, optional
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 cups mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish, 2 minced garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons capers, 1 tablespoon anchovy paste (optional), 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 2: Refrigerate for several hours prior to serving to allow flavors to meld. Makes about 2 1/4 cups.