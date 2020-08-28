In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, stevia, and salt. Add butter and rub into flour with your fingers until all pieces are flattened and broken up into pieces ranging from pea-sized to nickel-sized. Add ice water gradually, stirring frequently, until mixture is moistened enough to hold together when pressed in your hand (it should not be sticky or crumbly and dry).

Transfer dough to a countertop, knead briefly just to bring it together, then flatten into a disk and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days.

On a lightly floured countertop roll out dough into a 12” round. Transfer to a 9” pie dish, pressing it gently into bottom of dish. Trim all but a 1” overhang of dough, then fold overhang back underneath itself so a thick rim of dough rests on the rim of the pie dish.

Crimp the crust rim by pressing on one side with your thumb and on the other side with your thumb and index finger. Refrigerate crust while you prepare filling and streusel.