This recipe substitutes stevia for half of the sugar, so you might as well have another slice! Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Recipe courtesy of In The Raw.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar In The Raw®
- 1 Tablespoon Stevia In The Raw®
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 10 Tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
- Ice water
For the filling
- 3 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced 1/2" thick
- 1 1/2 Cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/3 Cup Sugar In The Raw®
- 1/3 Cup Stevia In The Raw®
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
For the streusel and to serve
- 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/3 Cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 3 Tablespoons Sugar In The Raw®
- 2 Tablespoons Stevia In The Raw®
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 large egg, well-beaten
Directions
For the crust
In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, stevia, and salt. Add butter and rub into flour with your fingers until all pieces are flattened and broken up into pieces ranging from pea-sized to nickel-sized. Add ice water gradually, stirring frequently, until mixture is moistened enough to hold together when pressed in your hand (it should not be sticky or crumbly and dry).
Transfer dough to a countertop, knead briefly just to bring it together, then flatten into a disk and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days.
On a lightly floured countertop roll out dough into a 12” round. Transfer to a 9” pie dish, pressing it gently into bottom of dish. Trim all but a 1” overhang of dough, then fold overhang back underneath itself so a thick rim of dough rests on the rim of the pie dish.
Crimp the crust rim by pressing on one side with your thumb and on the other side with your thumb and index finger. Refrigerate crust while you prepare filling and streusel.
For the filling
Preheat oven to 375℉.
In a large bowl toss together apples, cranberries, sugar, stevia, flour, cinnamon, and salt. Scrape mixture into crust and return to refrigerator.
For the streusel and to serve
In a medium bowl stir to combine flour, oats, sugar, stevia, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Rub in butter until completely incorporated and mixture is crumbly.
Sprinkle streusel over pie. Place pie dish on a large baking sheet and brush crust rim with beaten egg. Bake until browned and bubbling, about 1 hour.
Let pie cool completely at room temperature before serving.