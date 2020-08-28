Poaching pears in red wine to make an autumn dessert is a French tradition. In this recipe, the poached pears offer their natural sweetness to the buttery almond filling. It's a perfect dessert for the holidays or simply a cold fall night.
Recipe courtesy of In The Raw.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Cup Sugar In The Raw®
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
For the poached pears
- 1 1/2 Cup red wine
- 1 Cup Sugar In The Raw®
- 1 large strip orange zest
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 Bosc pears, peeled
For the almond filling
- 12 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Cup Sugar In The Raw®, plus more for sprinkling top of tart
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/3 Cup almond flour
- 2/3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 Cup sliced almonds
Directions
For the crust
In a food processor combine flour, sugar, and salt. Pulse a few times to combine. Add butter and pulse until butter is in tiny pieces and mixture is homogeneous. Add egg and vanilla and pulse until dough is moistened but still a little crumbly.
Transfer dough to a work surface and briefly knead into a smooth ball. Flatten into a round, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough into an 11” round. Gently transfer to a 9” tart pan, pressing dough on bottom and up sides of pan. Trim any excess dough, and refrigerate 30 minutes more.
Preheat oven to 375℉. Prick tart dough all over with a fork, line with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until crust is golden around edges, about 20 minutes. Remove pie weights and parchment and return to oven for 5 minutes more. Let crust cool completely.
For the poached pears
In a large saucepan or pot large enough to hold pears lying on their sides combine wine, sugar, orange zest, and cinnamon. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes.
Add pears and poach, turning pears occasionally, until they are tender but not soft, 20-25 minutes. Transfer pears to a cutting board, and reserve wine mixture.
For the almond filling
For almond filling, in a large bowl or a stand mixer with the paddle attachment combine butter and sugar. Beat until smooth and fluffy. Beat in almond extract, then beat in eggs 1 at a time.
In a medium bowl whisk to combine almond flour, flour, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until smooth.
Preheat oven to 375℉.
Evenly spread almond filling into tart crust. Cut pears lengthwise in half, remove core and stem, and cut into ¼” thick crosswise slices but keeping slices in their pear shape. Space pear halves evenly on top of tart, pressing slices apart slightly to fan them out. Sprinkle bare almond filling with sliced almonds, and sprinkle entire tart with more sugar.
Bake until filling is golden brown, about 45 minutes. Let cool before serving.