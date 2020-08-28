In a food processor combine flour, sugar, and salt. Pulse a few times to combine. Add butter and pulse until butter is in tiny pieces and mixture is homogeneous. Add egg and vanilla and pulse until dough is moistened but still a little crumbly.

Transfer dough to a work surface and briefly knead into a smooth ball. Flatten into a round, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough into an 11” round. Gently transfer to a 9” tart pan, pressing dough on bottom and up sides of pan. Trim any excess dough, and refrigerate 30 minutes more.

Preheat oven to 375℉. Prick tart dough all over with a fork, line with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until crust is golden around edges, about 20 minutes. Remove pie weights and parchment and return to oven for 5 minutes more. Let crust cool completely.