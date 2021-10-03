  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Red Lentil and Turkey Soup

October 3, 2021
Turn leftover turkey into stock for this delicious soup
igoriss/iStock/Getty Images Plus

After the Thanksgiving turkey has been picked clean, the bird has one last use in the kitchen: use the bones to make a hearty stock to serve as the foundation of a delicious homemade soup. Red lentil soup, with cumin and coriander, is delicious when made with turkey stock. 

This recipe is by Linda Giuca and Christopher Prosperi, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
224
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Making a stock is really quite simple: Break up the carcass and put the bones in a large pot. Add a stalk of celery, a carrot or two, an onion plus fresh parsley, a bay leaf and some peppercorns. Add kosher salt to taste after the stock is cooked. Add enough cold water to cover the contents of the pan by an inch. Bring the stock to a simmer, check its progress every so often, and simmer for about 4 hours. Strain the stock, and use to make soup such as this Red Lentil Soup.

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 large carrot, cut into bite-sized cubes
  • 2 ribs celery, sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin, or to taste
  • 1 Teaspoon coriander, or to taste
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 Cup red lentils
  • 5 Cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 1 Cup chopped roasted turkey or chicken (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Step 1: In a medium-sized pot over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 coarsely chopped onion, 1 large chopped carrot, 2 sliced celery ribs, 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin, 1 teaspoon coriander and 1 bay leaf. Sauté about 5 minutes, or until the carrot begins to soften.

Step 2: Stir in 1 cup red lentils and add 5 cups turkey stock. Simmer gently for about 30 minutes, or until lentils are soft. (If a thicker soup is desired, puree 1 cup of the soup mixture and return to pot.)

Step 3: Stir in 1 cup chopped roasted turkey, if desired, and simmer just until turkey is heated through.

Step 4: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley. Serve hot.

