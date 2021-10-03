Step 1: In a medium-sized pot over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 coarsely chopped onion, 1 large chopped carrot, 2 sliced celery ribs, 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin, 1 teaspoon coriander and 1 bay leaf. Sauté about 5 minutes, or until the carrot begins to soften.

Step 2: Stir in 1 cup red lentils and add 5 cups turkey stock. Simmer gently for about 30 minutes, or until lentils are soft. (If a thicker soup is desired, puree 1 cup of the soup mixture and return to pot.)

Step 3: Stir in 1 cup chopped roasted turkey, if desired, and simmer just until turkey is heated through.

Step 4: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley. Serve hot.