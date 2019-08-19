Chef Jose Flores of Brooklyn's de Mole created this flavorful guajillo sauce to put on basically anything at the restaurant, but most importantly the fajitas. The tangy flavor goes well with steak, chicken, shrimp and even veggie fajitas. You can make the sauce ahead of time and store in the refrigerator for up to a week. When you're ready to feast, simply toss bite-size pieces of your protein of choice in the sauce and cook in a hot skillet with oil, peppers, onions and tomatoes until everything has caramalized to your liking. Serve the fajitas with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.