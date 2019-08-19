Chef Jose Flores of Brooklyn's de Mole created this flavorful guajillo sauce to put on basically anything at the restaurant, but most importantly the fajitas. The tangy flavor goes well with steak, chicken, shrimp and even veggie fajitas. You can make the sauce ahead of time and store in the refrigerator for up to a week. When you're ready to feast, simply toss bite-size pieces of your protein of choice in the sauce and cook in a hot skillet with oil, peppers, onions and tomatoes until everything has caramalized to your liking. Serve the fajitas with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Notes
Ingredients
- 1 medium tomato, roughly chopped
- 4 dry guajillo peppers, seeded and cleaned
- 2 dry ancho chili peppers, seeded and cleaned
- 3 garlic cloves
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a medium sauce pan, combine water, peppers, and tomatoes. Bring to a boil.
Simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool.
Pour the sauce pan contents and garlic cloves in a blender and blend until smooth.
Season to taste and refrigerate until ready for use.