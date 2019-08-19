  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Red Guajillo Fajita Sauce

This Mexican marinade will make your fajitas better than ever
Watch This Recipe Video
de Mole fajitas
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Chef Jose Flores of Brooklyn's de Mole created this flavorful guajillo sauce to put on basically anything at the restaurant, but most importantly the fajitas. The tangy flavor goes well with steak, chicken, shrimp and even veggie fajitas. You can make the sauce ahead of time and store in the refrigerator for up to a week. When you're ready to feast, simply toss bite-size pieces of your protein of choice in the sauce and cook in a hot skillet with oil, peppers, onions and tomatoes until everything has caramalized to your liking. Serve the fajitas with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. 

 

 

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
42
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
15 Recipes That Pair Well With Red Wine
15 Cranberry Recipes That Think Outside the Sauce

Notes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium tomato, roughly chopped
  • 4 dry guajillo peppers, seeded and cleaned
  • 2 dry ancho chili peppers, seeded and cleaned
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a medium sauce pan, combine water, peppers, and tomatoes. Bring to a boil.

Simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Pour the sauce pan contents and garlic cloves in a blender and blend until smooth.

Season to taste and refrigerate until ready for use.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving42
Total Fat0.4g0.6%
Sugar5gN/A
Protein2g4%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A45µg5%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.9%
Vitamin C131mg100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium22mg5%
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus45mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium365mg8%
Sodium401mg17%
Zinc0.3mg2.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
fajita
Mexican food
mexico
salsa
sauce
chicken fajitas
steak fajita