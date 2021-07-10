The quality of ingredients means everything in this recipe, and it is worth seeking out fresh cheese ravioli. Serve the ravioli alongside a platter of roasted peppers seasoned with garlic, olive oil and fresh herbs.
The recipe is by Patricia Wells, author of "Bistro Cooking'' (Workman Publishing Company, 2015 ), and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 6 imported bay leaves
- Salt
- 1 Pound fresh, cheese-filled ravioli
- Large handful of fresh sage, rinsed and patted dry
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a large, shallow skillet that will hold all of the pasta, combine 1 cup heavy cream and 6 bay leaves. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to very low and simmer gently for 3 to 4 minutes, to infuse the cream with the flavor of the bay. Remove and discard the leaves.
Step 2: Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt the water and add 1 pound fresh, cheese-filled ravioli. Cook until just tender. Drain.
Step 3: Add the ravioli to the cream mixture and toss to coat with the cream.
Step 4: Evenly divide the pasta among 4 shallow, warmed serving bowls. Spoon the sauce over the pasta. With scissors, snip a large handful of fresh sage and sprinkle it on top of each serving. Sprinkle generously with the pepper and serve immediately.