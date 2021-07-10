Step 1: In a large, shallow skillet that will hold all of the pasta, combine 1 cup heavy cream and 6 bay leaves. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to very low and simmer gently for 3 to 4 minutes, to infuse the cream with the flavor of the bay. Remove and discard the leaves.

Step 2: Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt the water and add 1 pound fresh, cheese-filled ravioli. Cook until just tender. Drain.

Step 3: Add the ravioli to the cream mixture and toss to coat with the cream.

Step 4: Evenly divide the pasta among 4 shallow, warmed serving bowls. Spoon the sauce over the pasta. With scissors, snip a large handful of fresh sage and sprinkle it on top of each serving. Sprinkle generously with the pepper and serve immediately.