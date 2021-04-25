If you don't have time to make dough from scratch, these quickie sticky buns are a terrific substitute. The refrigerator dough not only gives a perfect texture to these buns but also allows you to make them in minutes rather than hours. In almost no time at all your house will be filled with the heavenly aroma of cinnamon and sugar, and out of the oven will appear a pan of gooey, sweet morsels that are bound to please everyone.
This recipe is from Helen Braun of Charleston, South Carolina, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 Cup (packed) brown sugar, divided use
- 2 Tablespoons light corn syrup or maple syrup
- 2 Teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/3 Cup walnuts or pecans, chopped coarsely
- 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated crescent roll dough
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease a 9-inch-diameter cake pan.
Step 2: In a small saucepan over low heat, melt 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Whisk in 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons light corn or maple syrup and 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice.
Step 3: Increase heat to medium and whisk until sugar melts and syrup boils. Pour syrup evenly over bottom of prepared pan. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans.
Step 4: Unroll 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated crescent roll dough onto floured work surface; press perforations together.
Step 5: Roll out dough to an 8-by-12-inch rectangle. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Starting at a short side, roll up dough jelly-roll style. Cut crosswise into eight 1-inch-thick rounds. Arrange rounds with the cut side down in syrup pan.
Step 6: Bake buns until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Cool in pan 1 minute. Place plate over pan. Invert buns onto plate. Remove pan. Spoon any syrup in pan over buns and serve warm.