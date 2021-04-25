You may want to double the recipe as these get gobbled up lightning-fast

If you don't have time to make dough from scratch, these quickie sticky buns are a terrific substitute. The refrigerator dough not only gives a perfect texture to these buns but also allows you to make them in minutes rather than hours. In almost no time at all your house will be filled with the heavenly aroma of cinnamon and sugar, and out of the oven will appear a pan of gooey, sweet morsels that are bound to please everyone.

This recipe is from Helen Braun of Charleston, South Carolina, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.