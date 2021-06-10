A can of stewed tomatoes is one of those staples most people have on hand in the cupboard, but did you know it's actually quite easy to make your own? In addition to saving you a few bucks at the store, this recipe is a great way to use up your garden's bounty of fresh summer tomatoes.
This recipe is from Everyday Food magazine and was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 1/2 medium onion, diced
- Coarse salt and ground pepper
- 2 pints grape or cherry tomatoes (1 pint halved)
- 1/4 Teaspoon dried basil
Directions
Step 1: In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium flame. Add 2 thinly sliced celery stalks, 1/2 a medium diced onion and 1/2 cup water; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until water has evaporated and celery is tender, about 7 to 10 minutes.
Step 2: Add 2 pints grape or cherry tomatoes (cut the tomatoes in half from 1 of the pints, leave the other pint whole) and cook until they are soft and juicy, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon dried basil; season with salt and pepper.