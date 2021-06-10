  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Quick Stewed Tomatoes

June 10, 2021 | 9:52pm
Skip the canned variety and make your own
ARTindividual/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A can of stewed tomatoes is one of those staples most people have on hand in the cupboard, but did you know it's actually quite easy to make your own? In addition to saving you a few bucks at the store, this recipe is a great way to use up your garden's bounty of fresh summer tomatoes.

This recipe is from Everyday Food magazine and was originally published in the New York Daily News.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
67
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • Coarse salt and ground pepper
  • 2 pints grape or cherry tomatoes (1 pint halved)
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dried basil

Directions

Step 1: In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium flame. Add 2 thinly sliced celery stalks, 1/2 a medium diced onion and 1/2 cup water; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until water has evaporated and celery is tender, about 7 to 10 minutes.

Step 2: Add 2 pints grape or cherry tomatoes (cut the tomatoes in half from 1 of the pints, leave the other pint whole) and cook until they are soft and juicy, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon dried basil; season with salt and pepper.

