4.5
2 ratings

Quick Apple-Plum Crisp

September 12, 2021
A festive dessert, in a flash
This speedy apple-plum crisp recipe uses the magic of the microwave to get a delicious dessert on the table in no time flat.

This recipe from Marilyn Tybon ran in the Aug. 11, 1983 issue of the Chicago Tribune. It comes from a microwave cooking column by Margaret Sheridan.

Ready in
28 m
20 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
599
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup butter or margarine
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 large cooking apples, peeled, cored, sliced
  • 3 large plums, pitted, sliced
  • 2/3 Cups quick-cooking oatmeal
  • 1/3 Cup flour
  • 2/3 Cups packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 Cup butter or margarine

Directions

Step 1: To the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate (or 8 by 8-inch baking dish), add 1/4 cup butter. Microwave on high (100 percent power) 40 seconds or until melted.

Step 2: Stir in 1/3 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Add 3 large sliced cooking apples and 3 large sliced plums; toss to coat. Spread mixture evenly over bottom of dish.

Step 3: In a small bowl, mix 2/3 cup quick-cooking oatmeal, 1/3 cup flour, 2/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg. Cut 1/4 cup butter into mixture until crumbly. Sprinkle over fruit.

Step 4: Microwave on high 6 to 7 minutes, until fruit is tender. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm.

