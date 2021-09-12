Step 1: To the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate (or 8 by 8-inch baking dish), add 1/4 cup butter. Microwave on high (100 percent power) 40 seconds or until melted.

Step 2: Stir in 1/3 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Add 3 large sliced cooking apples and 3 large sliced plums; toss to coat. Spread mixture evenly over bottom of dish.

Step 3: In a small bowl, mix 2/3 cup quick-cooking oatmeal, 1/3 cup flour, 2/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg. Cut 1/4 cup butter into mixture until crumbly. Sprinkle over fruit.

Step 4: Microwave on high 6 to 7 minutes, until fruit is tender. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm.