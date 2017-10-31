Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf

Squash, roasted grapes, pepiras, and so much flavor come together in this exquisite dish.
This recipe is from the book PLANTLAB: Crafting the Future of Food by Matthew Kenney (Regan Arts), which will be available for purchase on November 14.
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Cut squash and pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.
In a large Dutch oven, place half the lime leaves and half the thyme on the bottom, then place squash and pumpkin, cut-side up, and top with almond oil.
Sprinkle with salt and top with the rest of the lime leaves and thyme.
Cover and roast for 35 minutes. Remove lid and let roast for 10 more minutes.
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Toss grapes in almond oil and sprinkle with salt.
Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and top with thyme. Roast for 10 minutes.
Remove from the oven and let cool.
Toss all ingredients and set aside.
Remove squash and pumpkin from oil and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
Break into irregular-shaped pieces and scatter on a large round plate.
Place roasted grapes around pieces of squash and pumpkin and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.
Using a microplane, shave almonds over the whole plate.