Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf
A hearty, vegan fall side dish
Oct 31, 2017 | 4:15 pm
Adrian Mueller
Squash, roasted grapes, pepiras, and so much flavor come together in this exquisite dish. 

This recipe is from the book PLANTLAB: Crafting the Future of Food by Matthew Kenney (Regan Arts), which will be available for purchase on November 14.

6
Servings
893
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the squash

  • 1 large kabocha squash
  • 1 small cheese pumpkin
  • 12 makrut lime leaves
  • 24 sprigs lemon thyme
  • 2 Cups cold-pressed almond oil
  • 1 Tablespoon sea salt

For the roasted grapes

  • 2 Cups red grapes
  • 2 Tablespoons cold-pressed almond oil
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 12 sprigs lemon thyme

For the pepitas

  • 1 Cup pumpkin seeds, roasted
  • 1 Tablespoon pumpkin seed oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt

Assembly

  • 1/2 Cup raw almonds

Directions

For the squash

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Cut squash and pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.

In a large Dutch oven, place half the lime leaves and half the thyme on the bottom, then place squash and pumpkin, cut-side up, and top with almond oil.

Sprinkle with salt and top with the rest of the lime leaves and thyme.

Cover and roast for 35 minutes. Remove lid and let roast for 10 more minutes.

For the roasted grapes

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Toss grapes in almond oil and sprinkle with salt.

Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and top with thyme. Roast for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let cool.

For the pepitas

Toss all ingredients and set aside.

Assembly

Remove squash and pumpkin from oil and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil.

Break into irregular-shaped pieces and scatter on a large round plate.

Place roasted grapes around pieces of squash and pumpkin and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.

Using a microplane, shave almonds over the whole plate.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
82g
100%
Sugar
11g
12%
Saturated Fat
10g
42%
Carbohydrate, by difference
35g
27%
Protein
10g
22%
Vitamin A, RAE
26µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
6µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
27mg
3%
Choline, total
17mg
4%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
106mg
33%
Phosphorus, P
68mg
10%
Sodium, Na
890mg
59%
Water
62g
2%
Zinc, Zn
4mg
50%
