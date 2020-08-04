Preheat oven to 350°F. Roll out dough to 1/8-inch thickness on lightly floured work surface. Cut out with 3-inch round or pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter. Set aside 1/2 of the dough rounds for the bottoms of the cookies. Score the top of remaining cookies with a small knife to make a pumpkin design or other desired designs.

To assemble the cookies, place about 2 teaspoon filling on each of the cookie bottoms. Moisten edges of cookies. Top each with a cookie top. Press edges with tines of a fork to seal the cookie. Brush top of each cookie with beaten egg. Place 2 inches apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.