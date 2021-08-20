Step 1: Heat the oven to 415 F.

Step 2: Cut 1 large pie pumpkin (about 2 pounds) into crescents, removing the seeds. Place pumpkin on a baking sheet along with 1 whole head of garlic (cloves separated, skin on). Season with sea salt; scatter with 1 bunch of fresh thyme sprigs. Drizzle generously with olive oil.

Step 3: Roast until golden, about 45 minutes. Allow pumpkin to cool before removing the skins and draining them of any excess water.

Step 4: Transfer pumpkin to a food processor or blender; squeeze in the garlic cloves from their skins, discarding skins. Process together.

Step 5: Add 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 3 tablespoons tahini, the juice of 1 to 4 lemons (see notes) and salt to taste. Mix well. Add more salt to taste, if needed. Refrigerate in a covered container to thicken, 2 hours or overnight.

Step 6: To serve, top with pomegranate seeds and fresh mint; serve with warmed pita bread.