This delicious Middle Eastern dip is made from pumpkin pureed with Greek yogurt, tahini and plenty of roasted garlic, and is brightened with lemon juice and pomegranate seeds. Serve it with warmed pita bread for dipping.
This recipe is from "Palestine on a Plate" by Joudie Kalla (Interlink Pub Group, 2016), who writes that the dish is from her aunt, who lives in Amman, Jordan. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Start with the juice of 1 lemon (about 3 tablespoons), then add more to taste.
Ingredients
- 1 large pie pumpkin (about 2 pounds)
- 1 whole head garlic, cloves separated, skin on
- Sea salt
- 1 bunch fresh thyme
- Olive oil
- 1/4 Cup Greek yogurt
- 3 Tablespoons tahini
- Juice of 1 to 4 lemons (see notes)
- 1 pomegranate, seeded
- Fresh mint sprigs
- Pita bread, warmed
Directions
Step 1: Heat the oven to 415 F.
Step 2: Cut 1 large pie pumpkin (about 2 pounds) into crescents, removing the seeds. Place pumpkin on a baking sheet along with 1 whole head of garlic (cloves separated, skin on). Season with sea salt; scatter with 1 bunch of fresh thyme sprigs. Drizzle generously with olive oil.
Step 3: Roast until golden, about 45 minutes. Allow pumpkin to cool before removing the skins and draining them of any excess water.
Step 4: Transfer pumpkin to a food processor or blender; squeeze in the garlic cloves from their skins, discarding skins. Process together.
Step 5: Add 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 3 tablespoons tahini, the juice of 1 to 4 lemons (see notes) and salt to taste. Mix well. Add more salt to taste, if needed. Refrigerate in a covered container to thicken, 2 hours or overnight.
Step 6: To serve, top with pomegranate seeds and fresh mint; serve with warmed pita bread.