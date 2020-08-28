Preheat oven to 350℉. Spray a 9” tart pan with a removable bottom with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl stir together crumbs, butter, and 2 tablespoons Stevia In The Raw® until crumbs are moistened. Press crumbs into tart pan, packing them firmly and evenly across the bottom and up the sides of pan. Bake until crust is firm and set, about 10 minutes.

In a medium bowl whisk together pumpkin, ¼ cup Stevia In The Raw®, ½ cup cream, egg, spices, and salt until smooth. Pour over warm crust, place pan on a large baking sheet, and bake until filling is set, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a rack, then refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours.

In a medium bowl combine remaining 1 cup cream and 1 tablespoon Stevia In The Raw. Beat with a hand mixer until cream is stiff. Serve slices of tart with dollops of whipped cream.