Make peanut butter by grinding peanuts in a food processor until smooth. Be sure to stop and scrape the sides of the bowl halfway through.

Slowly add coconut oil and water to achieve desired consistency.

Pour peanut butter into a large bowl and add dried cherries to the food processor. Blend until smooth.

Combine the peanut butter, cherries, oats, dark chocolate nibs and flax seeds by hand and mix until incorporated.

Spread the mixture onto a sheet tray lined with parchment paper and press down until even. Or, roll the mixture into small golf ball-sized balls and line up on sheet tray.

Sprinkle the goji berries on the bars or roll goji berries onto the balls. Add any other toppings of your choice. (Toasted coconut or chocolate drizzle are suggested.)

Freeze overnight. Remove from freezer and cut bars into smaller squares.

Store in the freezer and remove one hour before enjoying.