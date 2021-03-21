Step 1: Line a 12-count muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside.

Step 2: With an electric mixer, cream 1/2 cup peanut butter and 2 tablespoons softened butter together until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons light brown sugar and 1/2 cup powdered sugar; beat until combined and smooth. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Step 3: In the microwave at 20-second intervals, melt 20 ounces semi-sweet chocolate and 1 teaspoon shortening until completely melted.

Step 4: Spoon 2 teaspoons of melted chocolate into the cupcake liners; smooth the top to create an even layer. Place 2 teaspoons of the peanut butter mix in the center of the chocolate in the liners, making sure to not let the peanut butter touch the liners.

Step 5: Cover with the remaining melted chocolate; smooth to be sure it covers all the peanut butter filling. Place 1 mini pretzel in the center of each cup.

Step 6: Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.