  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pretzel Peanut Butter Cups

March 21, 2021 | 6:48pm
A salty, sweet treat
Pretzel Peanut Butter Cups
SzRita/Shutterstock

How do you make peanut butter cups even better? Top them with crunchy pretzels for a sweet and salty treat.

This recipe is by Rachel Richwine of Wescosville, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.

Ready in
20 m
18 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
Related Recipes
Tasty and Inventive Recipes for National Peanut Butter Month

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, softened to room temperature
  • 2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
  • 20 Ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon shortening
  • 12 mini-pretzels

Directions

Step 1: Line a 12-count muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside.

Step 2: With an electric mixer, cream 1/2 cup peanut butter and 2 tablespoons softened butter together until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons light brown sugar and 1/2 cup powdered sugar; beat until combined and smooth. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Step 3: In the microwave at 20-second intervals, melt 20 ounces semi-sweet chocolate and 1 teaspoon shortening until completely melted.

Step 4: Spoon 2 teaspoons of melted chocolate into the cupcake liners; smooth the top to create an even layer. Place 2 teaspoons of the peanut butter mix in the center of the chocolate in the liners, making sure to not let the peanut butter touch the liners.

Step 5: Cover with the remaining melted chocolate; smooth to be sure it covers all the peanut butter filling. Place 1 mini pretzel in the center of each cup.

Step 6: Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Tags
best recipes
candy
chocolate
cook
Desserts
kid friendly
peanut butter
peanut butter cups
Pretzels
Pretzel Peanut Butter Cups