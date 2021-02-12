The Pot of Gold Cocktail

February 12, 2021 | 6:40pm
Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co.
This St. Patrick's Day, drink something other than green beer. Try the refreshing (and potent) Pot of Gold cocktail, bursting with orange, mango, and melon.
This recipe is by Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces orange-mango juice
- 2 Ounces vodka
- 1 1/2 ounces melon liqueur (such as Midori)
Directions
Step 1: Fill a rocks glass with crushed ice.
Step 2: In a mixing glass or measuring cup, combine 2 ounces orange-mango juice, 2 ounces vodka, and 1 1/2 ounces melon liqueur.
Step 3: Stir well to combine. Pour into the rocks glass with ice and serve.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving288
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar19gN/A
Protein0.6g1.2%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C30mg34%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus13mg2%
Potassium116mg2%
Sodium4mgN/A
Water105gN/A