These super addicting pork poppers are from the menu at Chef Brian Landry's Nashville restaurant L.A. Jackson. They are playful, flavorful, and pack a little bit of heat.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound pork tenderloin
- 1/4 Cup creole seasoning
- 3 pickled jalapeños, sliced thin
- 10 strips thick cut smoked bacon
- 4 Ounces cream cheese
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 6 Ounces cane syrup
- 6 Ounces sherry or balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Rub the pork tenderloin with creole seasoning, then sear in a minimal amount of oil in a cast iron skillet just until a crust forms. Chill the tenderloin in the refrigerator.
When chilled, cut tenderloin into ¼” by 2” strips. Wrap each piece of pork tenderloin around a slice of pickled jalepeno, then wrap a piece of bacon around the pork. Skewer the poppers with a bamboo skewer.
Allow the cream cheese to soften at room temperature. Once soft, mix in the herbs and season with salt and pepper.
Add the cane syrup and vinegar to a small sauce pot. Reduce the syrup vinegar mix by half.
Grill the skewers of poppers until the bacon is crispy and slightly charred.
Smear some of the cream cheese in a line on a plate. Remove the poppers from the skewer and place on top of the cream cheese. Drizzle some of the cane syrup over the poppers and serve immediately.