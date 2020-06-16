Rub the pork tenderloin with creole seasoning, then sear in a minimal amount of oil in a cast iron skillet just until a crust forms. Chill the tenderloin in the refrigerator.

When chilled, cut tenderloin into ¼” by 2” strips. Wrap each piece of pork tenderloin around a slice of pickled jalepeno, then wrap a piece of bacon around the pork. Skewer the poppers with a bamboo skewer.

Allow the cream cheese to soften at room temperature. Once soft, mix in the herbs and season with salt and pepper.

Add the cane syrup and vinegar to a small sauce pot. Reduce the syrup vinegar mix by half.

Grill the skewers of poppers until the bacon is crispy and slightly charred.

Smear some of the cream cheese in a line on a plate. Remove the poppers from the skewer and place on top of the cream cheese. Drizzle some of the cane syrup over the poppers and serve immediately.