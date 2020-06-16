  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pork Poppers

June 16, 2020 | 1:04pm
You won't wanna stop poppin'
These super addicting pork poppers are from the menu at Chef Brian Landry's Nashville restaurant L.A. Jackson. They are playful, flavorful, and pack a little bit of heat.

Ready in
35 m
20 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
1547
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound pork tenderloin
  • 1/4 Cup creole seasoning
  • 3 pickled jalapeños, sliced thin
  • 10 strips thick cut smoked bacon
  • 4 Ounces cream cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
  • 6 Ounces cane syrup
  • 6 Ounces sherry or balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Rub the pork tenderloin with creole seasoning, then sear in a minimal amount of oil in a cast iron skillet just until a crust forms. Chill the tenderloin in the refrigerator.

When chilled, cut tenderloin into ¼” by 2” strips. Wrap each piece of pork tenderloin around a slice of pickled jalepeno, then wrap a piece of bacon around the pork. Skewer the poppers with a bamboo skewer.

Allow the cream cheese to soften at room temperature. Once soft, mix in the herbs and season with salt and pepper.

Add the cane syrup and vinegar to a small sauce pot. Reduce the syrup vinegar mix by half.

Grill the skewers of poppers until the bacon is crispy and slightly charred.

Smear some of the cream cheese in a line on a plate. Remove the poppers from the skewer and place on top of the cream cheese. Drizzle some of the cane syrup over the poppers and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1547
Total Fat90g100%
Sugar79gN/A
Saturated35g100%
Cholesterol379mg100%
Protein94g100%
Carbs89g30%
Vitamin A244µg27%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B63mg100%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D2µg13%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K78µg65%
Calcium221mg22%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron11mg63%
Magnesium160mg38%
Monounsaturated35gN/A
Niacin (B3)29mg100%
Phosphorus1141mg100%
Polyunsaturated12gN/A
Potassium1974mg42%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg100%
Sodium1709mg71%
Sugars, added62gN/A
Thiamin (B1)4mg100%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water449gN/A
Zinc9mg81%
